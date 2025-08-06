Inter Miami CF Clinches Leagues Cup Quarterfinals Berth with Win over Pumas UNAM

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF secured a thrilling 3-1 comeback win over Liga MX's Pumas UNAM in the team's third and final Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One fixture to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Legendary striker Luis Suárez delivered a standout performance with a goal and two assists, while midfielder Rodrigo De Paul scored his first goal for the Club, and Tadeo Allende also got his name onto the scoresheet.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Rocco Ríos Novo in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Gonzalo Luján, and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Yannick Bright and Sergio Busquets started at the base in midfield; with Tadeo Allende, De Paul, and Telasco Segovia playing further ahead; Suárez led the team's attack.

Match Action

The visitors opened the scoring to take the lead with a goal from Jorge Ruvalcaba in the 34'.

Inter Miami found the equalizer right before the break, with De Paul bagging his first goal for the Club in the 45th minute. The World Cup-winning midfielder chested down a delivery from Suárez from the left wing before scoring with a tidy outside-of-the-foot finish to the bottom-right corner. The assist was the first for Suárez in the tournament and 14th overall across all competitions in 2025.

Suárez turned the scoreline around for Inter Miami in the 59th minute with a Panenka finish to convert from the penalty spot. The goal took his tally to 10 in all competitions this season.

Allende rounded out the result for Inter Miami in the 69th, capitalizing on a line-splitting ball from Suárez and sending the ball to the back of the net with a right-footed hit from the center of the box. The goal was the 11th for Allende this season. The assist from Suárez, meanwhile, was a historic one as he equalled the all-time record for most assists for the Club in a single season with 15 (tied with Alba in 2024).

The 3-1 scoreline would hold through the final whistle for Inter Miami to secure a spot in the Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals. The team's opponent for the quarterfinals will be determined on Thursday, following the conclusion of Phase One.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will resume MLS regular season action this Sunday, Aug. 10, with a visit to rivals Orlando City SC.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 54.6%

PUM - 45.3%

Shots:

MIA - 18

PUM - 11

Saves:

MIA - 4

PUM - 3

Corners:

MIA - 5

PUM - 3

Fouls:

MIA - 9

PUM - 16







Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.