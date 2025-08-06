Austin FC Agrees to Trade with Philadelphia

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a trade with Philadelphia Union. Austin acquired a 2025 international roster slot in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).







