Houston Dynamo FC Rally Back, Fall 1-2 to C.F. Pachuca in Final Leagues Cup Match

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC fell by a 1-2 score to C.F. Pachuca in their third and final match of Phase One of the 2025 Leagues Cup on Tuesday night.

Pachuca opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a counter along the left side, finishing on a left-footed shot from Alexei Dominguez from about twelve yards out. Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made a diving stop to his right to save the initial effort, but the rebound deflected off defender Felipe Andrade and into the path of Pachuca's Luis Quiñones, who slotted to the near post for a 0-1 advantage that would hold through the end of the first half.

Forward Lawrence Ennali joined the fray as a halftime sub, replacing midfielder Jack McGlynn, and made a quick impact. Ennali's introduction immediately led to defensive difficulty for Pachuca, as his direct attacking style along the left side created chances and earned several corner kicks for the Dynamo in the early second half.

Houston's chance to even the score came in the 82nd minute, when forward Toyosi Olusanya was judged to have been brought down in the box by Pachuca keeper Carlos Moreno. Forward Amine Bassi stepped up to the spot on the ensuing penalty and sent Moreno the wrong way, firing to the keeper's right side for a 1-1 score.

Just three minutes later, Pachuca retook the lead, as Gastón Togni worked in space along the left side, cut inside and fired low around Bond, off the far post, and in for the final 1-2 score The victory keeps Pachuca alive in Leagues Cup play, pending other results on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Houston returns to MLS action on Saturday, Aug. 9, traveling to face Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. A win on Saturday night puts the Dynamo right back into the playoff picture. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and Dynamo fans can stream the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

---

Houston Dynamo FC 1-2 C.F. Pachuca

Leagues Cup - Phase One (3 of 3)

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 9,383

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 0 1 1

C.F. Pachuca 1 2 2

PAC: Luis Quiñones 1 (unassisted) 24'

HOU: Amine Bassi 1 (unassisted) 82'

PAC: Gastón Togni 1 (Alán Bautista 1) 85'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Griffin Dorsey (Amine Bassi 65'), Femi Awodesu, Ethan Bartlow, Felipe Andrade (Daniel Steres 83'); Duane Holmes, Artur (Brooklyn Raines 74'), Júnior Urso; Sebastian Kowalczyk, Ondřej Lingr (Toyosi Olusanya 64'), Jack McGlynn (Lawrence Ennali 45')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Erik Dueñas, Michael Halliday, Sebastián Rodríguez, Blake Gillingham, Pablo Ortiz

C.F. Pachuca: Carlos Moreno; Daniel Aceves, Sergio Barreto, Eduardo Gabriel dos Santos Bauermann, Carlos Sánchez (Brian García 69'); Pedro Pedraza (Gastón Togni 77'), Elías Montiel; Luis Quiñones (Robert Kenedy Nunes 61') Victor Guzmán (Alán Bautista 45'), Alexei Domínguez; Illian Hernández (Alexandre Zurawski "Alemão" 61')

Unused substitutes: Javier López, Luis Rodríguez, José Eulogio, Israel Luna, Jorge Berlanga, Oussama Idrissi, Alexandre Zurawski, David Shrem

DISCIPLINE:

PAC: Elías Montiel (caution; foul) 90'+1'

PAC: Alexandre Zurawski (caution; foul) 90'+5'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Adonis Carrasco Garcia

Assistant: William Arrieta

Assistant: Juan Carlos Mora Araya

Fourth Official: Juan Gabriel Calderón Pérez

VAR: Anthony De Los Angeles Bravo

Weather: 83 degrees, mostly clear







Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.