Inter Miami CF Advances; Secure Your Seat for the 2025 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals
August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF secured its spot in the 2025 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals following a 3-1 win against Pumas UNAM in the last match of League Cup Phase One.
The team's opponent for the Quarterfinals will be determined following the conclusion of Phase One of the tournament. The match will be played at Chase Stadium on either Tuesday, Aug. 19 or Wednesday, Aug. 20 at a time yet to be determined.
Season Ticket Members and Chase Cardholders to Receive First Opportunity to Secure Seats for the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals
Inter Miami Season Ticket Members who have already opted in to Leagues Cup will automatically receive their seats for the Quarterfinals at the exclusive Season Ticket Member rate. No further action is required on your part; your seats will be secured, and you will receive your digital tickets prior to the match in your mobile app.
Season Ticket Members will also have access to a pre-sale window for the Quarterfinals tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. ET, while Chase Cardholders will receive access to an additional pre-sale starting at 11 a.m. ET.
General Public Onsale
The General Public will have the opportunity to purchase their tickets to the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals tomorrow, Thursday Aug. 7 starting at 12 p.m. (noon) ET. Don't miss out on another historic occasion at Chase Stadium.
