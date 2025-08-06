Charlotte FC at New York City FC Rescheduled to September 20
MLS Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC at New York City FC Rescheduled to September 20

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release


CHARLOTTE, NC - Major League Soccer today announced Charlotte FC's match against New York City FC originally scheduled for September 19 has been moved to September 20. The match will remain at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Check out the Charlotte FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central