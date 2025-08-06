Charlotte FC at New York City FC Rescheduled to September 20

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Major League Soccer today announced Charlotte FC's match against New York City FC originally scheduled for September 19 has been moved to September 20. The match will remain at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.







