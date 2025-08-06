Atlanta United Signs Sal Mazzaferro to Short-Term Agreement

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Sal Mazzaferro to a Short-Term Agreement ahead of Wednesday's Leagues Cup match vs. Atlas FC (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Unimás, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

Per 2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements. This is Mazzaferro's first STA of the season.

Atlanta United 2 announced the signing of Mazzaferro on Jan. 24, 2025. The Canadian was signed to the Toronto FC Academy before committing to the University of South Florida, where he played for four years as a standout defender. Mazzaferro was an American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team member. As a USF Bull, the center back was named to the All-AAC-Second Team three times and an All-East Region Third Team selection his senior year. In his first season with ATL UTD 2, Mazzaferro has started all 17 games he's appeared in and leads the team in minutes with 1,530, scoring once and adding an assist. Mazzaferro has twice captained the team.

Player Profile

Name: Salvatore Mazzaferro

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0

Birthdate: Oct. 11, 2001

Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Citizenship: Canada

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Sal Mazzaferro to a Short-Term Agreement on Aug. 6, 2025.







