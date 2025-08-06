FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $100,000 in GAM from San Diego FC in Exchange for Corey Baird
August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have traded forward Corey Baird to San Diego FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), as well as $50,000 in conditional GAM, the club announced today. As part of the trade, Cincinnati will retain a portion of Baird's 2025 Salary Budget Charge.
In 40 MLS appearances over the past two seasons with FC Cincinnati, Baird scored three goals and added two assists. The Escondido, California native signed with the Orange and Blue ahead of the 2024 season.
FC Cincinnati would like to thank Corey for his service and dedication to the club and wishes him all the best going forward.
TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati acquire up to $100,000 in GAM from San Diego FC in exchange for forward Corey Baird.
