Orange and Blue Return Home for Monday Night Meeting against Crown Legacy FC

August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati 2 return home after back-to-back road matches when they face Crown Legacy FC at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium on Monday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Orange and Blue play their first of two league matches this week when Crown Legacy come to town.

Tickets for the match are available and can be claimed using the FC Cincinnati App and a SeatGeek account. The match will also air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs CROWN LEGACY FC - MONDAY, AUGUST 11, 2025 - 7:30 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

Entering the home stretch - Six of the Orange and Blue's nine remaining regular season matches will come at home. Three of those games come against teams in the top five of the Eastern Conference, including conference leaders New York Red Bulls II.

The match against Red Bulls II, scheduled for Sunday, September 28, will be held at TQL Stadium and marks the fourth FCC 2 match played at the first team home venue. The Orange and Blue are unbeaten at TQL Stadium (2-0-1) following last year's 3-1 Decision Day win over Orlando City B.

Take a bow, Andrés - Andrés Dávila made his first-team debut Thursday night against Chivas Guadalajara in the Orange and Blue's third match of 2025 Leagues Cup Phase One play at TQL Stadium. Dávila replaced Stefan Chirila in the 65th minute and scored two minutes later to become the eighth player in Cincinnati's MLS era to score in a debut appearance.

Dávila also became the youngest player to score for the Orange and Blue following Gerardo Valenzuela's goal against Cavalier FC in 2024.

Bread and butter - Despite the Orange and Blue's eight-match unbeaten run coming to an end against Philadelphia Union II on August 3, FCC 2 remain one of the league's best defensive sides. FCC 2 held Union II, a team that had scored multiple goals in five straight matches, to just one goal in the loss.

The Orange and Blue are tied for the fifth fewest goals conceded in MLSNP and have allowed just three goals over their last five matches.

In position to move - The Orange and Blue will enter Monday night's match against Crown Legacy with two games in hand over five of the six teams directly above them in the table (positions six through 11). On a points per game ranking, FCC 2 would move up four places in the current table and trail only New York City FC II for the final playoff spot.

Scouting Crown Legacy FC

Record: 5-7-8 (26 points)

Standings: 11th, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 4-0 loss vs Huntsville City FC | 3-1 win at Chattanooga FC | 4-0 loss vs Philadelphia Union II

Head Coach: Gary Dicker

Leading Scorer: 5 - Andrej Subotić, Emmanuel Uchegbu

Crown Legacy FC enter the matchweek looking to establish some type of consistent form. Over their last four matches, Crown Legacy have two wins - in which they scored a combined seven goals while conceding four - and a pair of 4-0 home defeats. Crown Legacy currently sit two points off of eighth place New York City FC II with eight matches to play.

Emmanuel Uchegbu, Crown Legacy's joint top scorer with five goals, has found the back of the net in each of the team's last two wins - both of which have come on the road. Uchegbu has appeared in 16 matches this season, all starts, and ranks fifth in minutes played among all Crown Legacy players.

Behind Uchegbu in midfield is Crown Legacy's Andrej Subotić who shares the team lead in goals scored. The 18-year-old attacker was a mainstay in the Crown Legacy lineup earlier this season but has only started in two of the last five and playing a combined total of 179 minutes.

Isaac Walker is Crown Lagacy's first choice keeper and has played in 12 of the club's 20 matches this season after resigning with the club earlier this year. Walker has one clean sheet on the year and has made 40 saves.







