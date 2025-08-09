CF Montréal Ties Atlanta United in 1-1 Draw

August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTRÉAL - In its return to MLS play following Leagues Cup, CF Montréal played a 1-1 draw to Atlanta United Saturday night at Stade Saputo

The Montrealers opened the scoring in the 40th minute. Prince Owusu pierced through the defence with a pass for Caden Clark and the American located Dante Sealy who scored his 4th goal of the season. It was also his second straight MLS game with a goal scored.

Atlanta equalized in the 87th minute with a goal from Alexey Miranchuk on a corner kick.

During a half-time ceremony former player, and current Director, Strategic Communications, Hassoun Camara became the 7th member of the Bleu-blanc-noir to be inducted onto the Wall of Fame.

CF Montréal will be back in action next Saturday as it hosts D.C. United at Stade Saputo at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME SUMMARY HERE

GAME NOTES

-Thomas Gillier earned his first MLS start.

-Efrain Morales earned his first MLS start for CF Montréal.

-Dante Sealy played his 60th MLS game and earned his 20th start of the season.

Post-match comments from interim head coach Marco Donadel, Victor Loturi and Prince Owusu will be available HERE.

MARCO DONADEL

"I think we played a very solid game. We had some good chances in the first half. We played solid defensively, but we lacked the energy to go for that second goal. It's frustrating. Individually, Atlanta is a very good team, and we respected them, but it was difficult."

VICTOR LOTURI

"Obviously there was a bit of frustration, conceding that late in the game. I think we should have won that game. I think we defended well, and that we should have seen the game out but I think it was just more frustration for everything you put in that game."

PRINCE OWUSU

"I was ready and very proud to wear the captain's armband of this Club tonight. It was an honour for me today and I really enjoyed it. The team wasn't happy with one point. We wanted to win this game and this is what I want to see, the hunger and the desire to win. In the dressing room, I told the guys that it was sad how it happened, but we played another 90 minutes, we had a very good fight and had chances. The first half was good and not everything is bad. We need to learn from it, keep going and do better next time."







Major League Soccer Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.