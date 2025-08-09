Rapids Return to MLS Play with Road Matchup against Minnesota United FC

August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (8-11-6) return to MLS action for a matchup with Minnesota United FC (12-5-8) on Sunday night. Kickoff at Allianz Field is set for 4:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Following the conclusion of Leagues Cup 2025, the Rapids will shift their focus back to MLS play with only nine games left in the regular season. Currently ninth in the Western Conference, every match will prove to be crucial for Colorado as they look to cement their place in the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoff picture. Minnesota has seen plenty of success so far this season in MLS, as the club has been within the top five of the conference for the majority of the regular season.

Both Colorado and Minnesota are entering Sunday's matchup fresh off their Leagues Cup campaigns that came up short of advancing into the Knockout Round of the tournament. Colorado finished Phase One with a 1-1-1 record, with their most recent result being a 2-2 draw against reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul. Rafael Navarro and Andreas Maxsø logged goals in the match, with multiple players setting milestones for their career. Making their club debuts in the match were recently acquired center back Noah Cobb and 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick Sydney Wathuta, who both started in the match. Also making a start was forward Alex Harris, which marked the first of his career as a member of the Rapids.

Similarly to Colorado, Minnesota also finished the opening round of Leagues Cup with a 1-1-1 record. The club's most recent contest was a 2-0 loss at home to Atlético de San Luis, but the club put on solid performances in their two matches prior. Highlighting their tournament was a 4-1 loss to open Phase One against Querétaro, followed up by a strong performance against Club América. Against one of Liga MX's top sides, Minnesota put up three goals but eventually fell to América in a shootout following a 3-3 scoreline at the end of regulation.

With Leagues Cup over and both teams returning to MLS play, the Rapids will attempt to bounce back from their recent results in league play. The club's most recent MLS match was on the road in Philadelphia for an eventual 3-1 loss, but the two matches prior were much more encouraging for the Rapids. A 3-3 draw on the road against Seattle and a 3-0 win at home over Vancouver marked two important results for Colorado as they continue to secure their place in the conference's top nine spots.

On the other end, Minnesota went into Leagues Cup on a scorching hot run of form, having only lost one of their last eight MLS matches. Their most recent MLS result came on the road in St. Louis, where the Loons came out on top 2-1. Minnesota has seen a large amount of their success come at home this season, with the club posting a 6-3-3 record at Allianz Field so far in 2025.







