Brightline Powers Inter Miami's Away Trip for Rivalry Match in Orlando

August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Today, Inter Miami CF kicked off their away trip to rival territory in style, boarding the state-of-the-art Brightline train from Fort Lauderdale to Orlando for tomorrow's highly anticipated MLS regular season matchup against Orlando City SC at 8 p.m. ET (Apple TV, ESPN 106.3, Deportes Radio 760AM). With sleek service and modern comfort, Brightline delivered a smooth, first-class ride for Inter Miami's First Team players, coaches, and staff on their way to Orlando. This marks the second MLS regular season clash between the two teams this year, following an earlier preseason matchup back in February.

Inter Miami partnered with Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America, back in 2022 as the Club's Official Train Service. Through the alliance, Brightline continues to offer Inter Miami FC fans traveling from Miami, West Palm Beach, Aventura, and Orlando a ride directly to the stadium on gameday by booking the "GOOOL Getter" trains on Brightline's app or website at the time of purchase. The next chance for fans to take advantage of the "GOOOL Getter" connection is on Aug. 17 starting at 1:30 p.m. ET, ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET match against LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.