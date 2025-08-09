Football Icon Son Heung-Min Debuts for LAFC in 2-2 Draw at Chicago Fire
August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC fought to a 2-2 draw on the road with the Chicago Fire at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL on Saturday night. The Black & Gold twice came from behind to secure a point in a match that saw the team's latest headline signing, South Korean football sensation Son Heung-Min, make an impactful debut for the club.
Carlos Terán got the scoring started for the home side when he headed home an early corner kick in the 11th minute to stake the Fire to a 1-0 lead.
Ryan Hollingshead answered for the Black & Gold with a headed goal of his own from a corner kick in the 19th minute.
The teams battled through half time with the score tied at 1-1 before LAFC brought on Son in the 61st minute to rapturous applause from the 19,000-plus fans in attendance.
Despite LAFC introducing one of the world's most famous forwards - in addition to bringing on All-Star striker Denis Bouanga at the start of the second half - it was the Fire who took the lead once more.
Jonathan Bamba put Chicago ahead 2-1 in the 70th minute when he smashed a shot into the roof of the net from a sharp angle.
The home side nearly extended its lead six minutes later, but LAFC captain Hugo Lloris made an incredible save to deny a wide-open Fire attacker. The ball fell to Chicago's Brian Gutiérrez, who cracked a shot off the left post, resulting in the game's final pivotal moment.
From the rebound off the post, LAFC sprang into a counterattack with Nathan Ordaz picking out the run of Son, who was brought down as he carried the ball into Chicago's penalty area. A VAR check confirmed the penalty, and Bouanga forcefully dispatched the resulting spot kick to tie the match at 2-2 in the 81st minute.
The teams continued to battle but an additional nine minutes of stoppage time did not yield a winner. The Black & Gold now has a 10-6-7 record in the regular season with 37 points and sits in fifth place in the Western Conference.
LAFC continues its three-game road stretch against another Eastern Conference foe next Saturday, Aug. 16 when the Black & Gold travels to Foxborough, Massachusetts to face the New England Revolution. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV as well as available via radio on 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM La Mera Mera.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 9, 2025
- Football Icon Son Heung-Min Debuts for LAFC in 2-2 Draw at Chicago Fire - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Plays LAFC to 2-2 Draw at SeatGeek Stadium - Chicago Fire FC
- San Diego FC Returns to MLS Action with 2-0 Win Against Sporting KC at Children's Mercy Park - San Diego FC
- Sporting KC Falls, 2-0, to San Diego - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution Down D.C. United, 2-0, with Second-Half Surge - New England Revolution
- Timbers Suffer 2-0 Loss Against FC Dallas on the Road - Portland Timbers
- Nashville SC Falls, 3-1, at St. Louis CITY SC - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal Ties Atlanta United in 1-1 Draw - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Shuts Out Portland Timbers, 2-0 - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Draws, 1-1, at CF Montréal - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Battle Back to Earn Key Point, Draw in Austin - Houston Dynamo FC
- Philadelphia Union Ties Toronto FC 1-1 - Philadelphia Union
- Brightline Powers Inter Miami's Away Trip for Rivalry Match in Orlando - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Back to Regular Season: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at FC Cincinnati - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Rivals Orlando City SC on Sunday - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Return to MLS Play with Road Matchup against Minnesota United FC - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Celebrate 10th Anniversary in Return to MLS Action and Host Charlotte FC - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Sunday, August 10 - LA Galaxy
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Richard Fleming III to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Resumes Major League Soccer Regular Season on Road Sunday at New York Red Bulls - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Acquire an International Roster Slot from Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Sign Malik Henry from Toronto FC II - Toronto FC
- Real Salt Lake Acquires $100,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Cincinnati in Exchange for 2025 International Roster Slot - Real Salt Lake
- Orange and Blue Return Home for Monday Night Meeting against Crown Legacy FC - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- Football Icon Son Heung-Min Debuts for LAFC in 2-2 Draw at Chicago Fire
- LAFC Begins Three-Game Road Stretch at Chicago Fire on Saturday Night
- LAFC Signs Global Football Icon Son Heung-Min
- LAFC Defeats Tigres 2-1 to Round out Play in Leagues Cup Phase One
- LAFC Concludes First Phase of Leagues Cup against Tigres at BMO Stadium on Tuesday