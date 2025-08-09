LA Galaxy Play Host to Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Sunday, August 10

August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES (Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025) - Continuing their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign, the LA Galaxy play host to Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Heath Sports Park tomorrow, Sunday, Aug. 10 (7:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass, FS1). LA enters Sunday's match against Seattle following a 4-0 shutout victory over LIGA MX side Club Santos Laguna at Dignity Health Sports Park on Aug. 7, which qualified the Galaxy for the Quarterfinal round of Leagues Cup 2025.

LA Galaxy Against Seattle Sounders FC

Sunday's 2025 MLS Regular Season between LA and Seattle marks the 53rd meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with the Galaxy trailing the all-time series 18-20-14. Against Seattle, the Galaxy hold a 11-14-14 record in league play, a 5-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs, a 2-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup play. In four meetings across all competitions between the Galaxy and the Sounders during the 2024 campaign, the Galaxy led the series 2-1-1 (3 GF, 4 GA). The last time the two teams played at Dignity Health Sports Park, Riqui Puig delivered the game-winning assist on a torn ACL in his left knee in the Galaxy's 1-0 win over Seattle in the Western Conference Final of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 30. In 20 all-time regular season matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park against Seattle, LA holds a 7-6-7 record.

LA Galaxy Run of Form

In their last 11 matches played across all competitions dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 5-2-4 (25 GF, 15 GA). In their last seven matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 5-1-1 (19 GF, 6 GA). In his last four appearances across all competitions dating back to July 19, Mauricio Cuevas has tallied four assists. Notably, Joseph Paintsil has recorded eight goal contributions (7 goals, 1 assist) in his last seven matches played across all competitions dating back to July 4.

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC

2025 MLS Regular Season

Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. PT

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | FS1

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Josh Eastern (Play-By-Play); Jamie Watson (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jesus Acosta (Play-By-Play); Carlos Suarez (Analyst)

FS1 Broadcast | Mike Watts (Play-By-Play); Devon Kerr (Analyst)







