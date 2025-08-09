Houston Dynamo FC Battle Back to Earn Key Point, Draw in Austin
August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
AUSTIN, Texas - Houston Dynamo FC showed Houstonian grit on Saturday night, battling back from two goals down to earn a crucial point with a 2-2 draw at Q2 Stadium against Copa Tejas rivals Austin FC. Midfielder Jack McGlynn scored twice for la Naranja, and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made a few key saves to secure the 2-2 final for Houston.
Austin took the lead in the 31st minute on a corner kick after a quick reaction save from goalkeeper Bond fell to the feet of Ilie Sanchez, who guided the ball into the back of the net.
Austin doubled its lead in the 41st minute when Guilherme Biro headed a goal into the back of the net after Osman Bukari dribbled the ball inside the box to the touchline and fired a cross into the middle of the box.
McGlynn pulled one back for the Dynamo in the 80th minute after converting a penalty kick with a left-footed strike towards the right side of the net. The penalty was given after VAR confirmed that an Austin player was deemed to have fouled defender Pablo Ortiz inside the box.
The Dynamo leveled the match in 89th minute when forward Lawrence Ennali found McGlynn at the top of the box for a left-footed strike that deflected off an Austin defender and into the back of the net. The play marked Ennali's first Dynamo assist and McGlynn's fifth goal of the season after scoring his fourth earlier in the 80th minute.
Notably, defender Antônio Carlos made his Dynamo debut tonight, entering the match as a substitute at the start of the second half. Carlos signed with Houston last week from Brazilian club Fluminense FC. The 32-year-old made 105 appearances in all competitions with Orlando City SC, while scoring four goals and adding five assists, and playing a key role in their 2022 U.S. Open Cup title run. Carlos also had stints with several Brazilian clubs, including SE Palmeiras, where he accumulated 56 appearances and helped the team to the 2018 Série A league title.
Houston's first shot on goal came in the 17th minute when McGlynn played a ball to the back post to meet the head of defender Felipe Andrade. The Brazilian fired the ball low, but goalkeeper Brad Stuver managed to corral the danger.
Andrade took his chances from the edge of the box in the 21st minute, but his powerful attempt was pulled into the chest of Stuver.
The Dynamo had another dangerous opportunity in the 73rd minute when defender Griffin Dorsey found midfielder Ondřej Lingr on a run towards the near post for a back heel flick that forced Stuver to make a quick reaction save.
Bond was called into action in the 85th minute when the Englishman came off his line to deny a right-footed shot from Bukari.
Midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk almost leveled the scoreline in the 88th minute when McGlynn picked out the midfielder inside the box for a shot that missed the far post by inches.
Houston continues its two-match road stretch next weekend, traveling to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC for Sunday Night Soccer action at 8:00 p.m. CT on August 17.
---
Austin FC (9-8-7, 34 pts.) 2-2 Houston Dynamo FC (7-11-7, 28 pts.)
MLS Regular Season - Game 25
Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas
SCORING SUMMARY
TEAM 1H 2H FT
Austin FC 2 0 2
Houston Dynamo FC 0 2 2
ATX: Ilie Sanchez 1 (unassisted) 31'
ATX: Guilherme Biro 3 (Osman Bukari 6) 41'
HOU: Jack McGlynn 4 (unassisted) 80'
HOU: Jack McGlynn 5 (Lawrence Ennali 1) 89'
Austin FC: Brad Stuver; Guilherme Biro, Brendan Hines-lke, Oleksandr Svatok, Mikkel Desler (Jader Obrian 90'+2'); Ilie Sanchez (Besard Sabovic 71'), Dani Pereira; Owen Wolff (CJ Fodrey 90'+2'), Myrto Uzuni, Diego Rubio (Robert Taylor 71'), Osman Bukari (Jon Gallagher 90'+2')
Unused substitutes: Stefan Cleveland, Julio Cascante, Nicolas Dubersarsky, Zan Kolmanic
Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade, Pablo Ortiz, Ethan Bartlow (Antônio Carlos 46'), Griffin Dorsey; Artur, Duane Holmes (Sebastian Kowalczyk 70'), Brooklyn Raines (Lawrence Ennali 57'); Ondřej Lingr; Ezequiel Ponce (Amine Bassi 70'), Jack McGlynn
Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Daniel Steres, Toyosi Olusanya, Femi Awodesu, Júnior Urso
DISCIPLINE:
ATX: Mikkel Desler (caution; foul) 37'
ATX: Osman Bukari (caution; foul) 50'
HOU: Ondřej Lingr (caution; foul) 53'
ATX: Myrto Uzuni (caution; foul) 63'
OFFICIALS:
Referee: Alexis Da Silva
Assistant: Adam Garner
Assistant: Tyler Wyrostek
Fourth Official: Jair Marrufo
VAR: David Barrie
Weather: 92 degrees, cloudy
