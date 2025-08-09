Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids Preview

August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - After competing in Leagues Cup 2025 the past two weeks, Minnesota United returns to MLS action this weekend, welcoming the Colorado Rapids to Allianz Field.

With attention now shifting fully back to league play, MNUFC enters Saturday's matchup sitting third in the Western Conference, aiming to regain the form that fueled a strong midseason run. This weekend's fixture marks Minnesota's first regular-season contest since a 2-1 away win over St. Louis CITY SC on July 26. The Loons are unbeaten in six of their last seven regular-season matches ahead of Sunday and will look to continue to push towards first in the conference here at the second half of the season.

The Colorado Rapids also bowed out of contention of Leagues Cup, finishing with a 1-1-1 (W-L-D) record. Their final match saw them play to a 2-2 draw against Liga MX's Cruz Azul before falling 5-4 in a tense penalty shootout. Prior to the tournament, the Rapids suffered a 3-1 road loss to the Philadelphia Union in MLS regular-season play. Despite mixed results, Colorado remains within striking distance of a playoff spot, looking to restart their own MLS momentum.

Beyond the on-field action, Saturday's match will also feature a special moment as Minnesota United partners with Make-A-Wish Minnesota to grant 17-year old Tommy Schweinitz's wish of being a Loon for the day. Tommy will join the team on the sidelines, participate in warmups, walkout with the players during introductions and take part in a ceremonial kickoff at Allianz Field.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON COLORADO'S RESILIENCE DESPITE ROSTER CHANGES...

"We're cautious of not getting complacent. Colorado are a really strong collective, and while they've lost a top creative player [Djordje Mihailovic], they'll replace him with real grit, running power, and defensive strength. That's the kind of thing that can motivate a group and give them a real point to prove."

GOALKEEPER DAYNE ST. CLAIR ON THE BOUNCE BACK COMING FROM WEDNESDAY'S MATCH...

"We know were in a good spot in the league and were competing for the [top] spot in the west. And we know that this weekend, based on the result, we can potentially make that happen. So to be kind of get back on the right foot in the competition is nice."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Loïc Mesanvi - Hip (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. COLORADO RAPIDS

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

08.10.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 26

5:00 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 12-5-8 (44 pts. | 6-3-3 at home)

COL: 8-11-6 (30pts. | 2-6-4 on the road)







