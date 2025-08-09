Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Rivals Orlando City SC on Sunday
August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (12W-4L-6D, 42 points) is set to resume 2025 MLS regular season action with a visit to rivals Orlando City SC (11W-6L-8D, 41 points) this Sunday, Aug. 9, Kick off at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Fla. is set for 8 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.
MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.
Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.
Past Match
Inter Miami secured a thrilling 3-1 comeback win over Liga MX's Pumas UNAM in the team's third and final Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One fixture to secure a spot in the Quarterfinals of the tournament. Legendary striker Luis Suárez delivered a standout performance with a goal and two assists, while midfielder Rodrigo De Paul scored his first goal for the Club, and Tadeo Allende also got his name onto the scoresheet.
Past Regular Season Match
Inter Miami enters a pause in Leagues Cup 2025 action after securing a Quarterfinals berth following its three Phase One fixtures. Last time out in MLS regular season action, Inter Miami secured a point in a hard fought 0-0 draw against FC Cincinnati at Chase Stadium.
Recent form this Regular Season
Inter Miami enters Sunday's MLS match in stellar form, having won six of its past eight regular season fixtures.
Inter Miami currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference table with 42 points, while having three games in hand on all four teams above the Club in the standings.
Firing Attack
Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far this 2025 regular season, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 42 of the team's 49 goals thus far this MLS regular season.
Messi leads the way with 18 goals and is currently tied in first place in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Allende and Segovia come next with seven goals each, while Luis Suárez follows with five goals. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and a strike respectively.
Previously Against Orlando City SC
Saunday's meeting will be the 17th all-time between the sides in Club history, with Inter Miami having recorded of five wins, seven losses and four draws in the past matchups.
Scouting Orlando City SC
Orlando hosts Inter Miami after most recently securing two wins and a draw in Phase One to advance to the Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals.
In all, this regular season Orlando has recorded 11 wins, six losses and eight draws for a total 41 points and sits sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Midfielder Martín Ojeda has been the team's leader this regular season, with a total 13 goals and 12 assists to his name.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 9, 2025
- Sporting KC Falls, 2-0, to San Diego - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution Down D.C. United, 2-0, with Second-Half Surge - New England Revolution
- Timbers Suffer 2-0 Loss Against FC Dallas on the Road - Portland Timbers
- Nashville SC Falls, 3-1, at St. Louis CITY SC - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal Ties Atlanta United in 1-1 Draw - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Shuts Out Portland Timbers, 2-0 - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Draws, 1-1, at CF Montréal - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Battle Back to Earn Key Point, Draw in Austin - Houston Dynamo FC
- Philadelphia Union Ties Toronto FC 1-1 - Philadelphia Union
- Brightline Powers Inter Miami's Away Trip for Rivalry Match in Orlando - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Back to Regular Season: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at FC Cincinnati - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Rivals Orlando City SC on Sunday - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Return to MLS Play with Road Matchup against Minnesota United FC - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Celebrate 10th Anniversary in Return to MLS Action and Host Charlotte FC - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Sunday, August 10 - LA Galaxy
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Richard Fleming III to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Resumes Major League Soccer Regular Season on Road Sunday at New York Red Bulls - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Acquire an International Roster Slot from Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Sign Malik Henry from Toronto FC II - Toronto FC
- Real Salt Lake Acquires $100,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Cincinnati in Exchange for 2025 International Roster Slot - Real Salt Lake
- Orange and Blue Return Home for Monday Night Meeting against Crown Legacy FC - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Brightline Powers Inter Miami's Away Trip for Rivalry Match in Orlando
- Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Rivals Orlando City SC on Sunday
- Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Ticketing and Schedule Details Announced
- International Duty Roundup: Six Academy Players on National Team Duty in July
- Inter Miami CF Clinches Leagues Cup Quarterfinals Berth with Win over Pumas UNAM