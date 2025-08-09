Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Rivals Orlando City SC on Sunday

August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (12W-4L-6D, 42 points) is set to resume 2025 MLS regular season action with a visit to rivals Orlando City SC (11W-6L-8D, 41 points) this Sunday, Aug. 9, Kick off at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Fla. is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Match

Inter Miami secured a thrilling 3-1 comeback win over Liga MX's Pumas UNAM in the team's third and final Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One fixture to secure a spot in the Quarterfinals of the tournament. Legendary striker Luis Suárez delivered a standout performance with a goal and two assists, while midfielder Rodrigo De Paul scored his first goal for the Club, and Tadeo Allende also got his name onto the scoresheet.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami enters a pause in Leagues Cup 2025 action after securing a Quarterfinals berth following its three Phase One fixtures. Last time out in MLS regular season action, Inter Miami secured a point in a hard fought 0-0 draw against FC Cincinnati at Chase Stadium.

Recent form this Regular Season

Inter Miami enters Sunday's MLS match in stellar form, having won six of its past eight regular season fixtures.

Inter Miami currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference table with 42 points, while having three games in hand on all four teams above the Club in the standings.

Firing Attack

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far this 2025 regular season, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 42 of the team's 49 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way with 18 goals and is currently tied in first place in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Allende and Segovia come next with seven goals each, while Luis Suárez follows with five goals. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and a strike respectively.

Previously Against Orlando City SC

Saunday's meeting will be the 17th all-time between the sides in Club history, with Inter Miami having recorded of five wins, seven losses and four draws in the past matchups.

Scouting Orlando City SC

Orlando hosts Inter Miami after most recently securing two wins and a draw in Phase One to advance to the Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals.

In all, this regular season Orlando has recorded 11 wins, six losses and eight draws for a total 41 points and sits sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Midfielder Martín Ojeda has been the team's leader this regular season, with a total 13 goals and 12 assists to his name.







