Chicago Fire FC Plays LAFC to 2-2 Draw at SeatGeek Stadium

August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release









Chicago Fire FC's Jonathan Bamba on the field

(Chicago Fire FC) Chicago Fire FC's Jonathan Bamba on the field(Chicago Fire FC)

BRIDGEVIEW, IL - Chicago Fire (10-9-6, 36 points) earned a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Football Club (10-6-7, 37 points) Saturday night at SeatGeek Stadium. Defender Carlos Terán and winger Jonathan Bamba tallied for Chicago in midfielder Kellyn Acosta's 300th regular season appearance in Major League Soccer.

Terán put the Fire up early, glancing a Philip Zinckernagel corner kick into the far post for a goal in the 11th minute. Eight minutes later, however, defender Ryan Hollingshead got on the end of a David Martínez corner that barely crossed the line before Fire forward Hugo Cuypers headed it out. After a brief review, the goal stood, and the sides took a 1-1 draw into the second half.

Chicago once again took the lead, this time in the 70th minute. Brian Gutiérrez played a give-and-go to Zinckernagel that the Danish winger took into the box before tapping the ball to Bamba on the right of the box. The Ivorian winger blasted a one-time shot into the back of the net for the Fire lead.

Making his MLS debut in the 61st minute, LAFC forward Son Heung-Min won a penalty for his side that was confirmed by the referee in the 80th minute following video review. Fellow forward Denis Bouanga finished cleanly past Chicago's Chris Brady, equalizing a result that would stand through the final whistle.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago will return to SeatGeek Stadium for a second straight match as the Club plays host to St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, August 16. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish). A replay of the match will be available on Marquee Sports Network on Tuesday, August 19 at 4 p.m. CT.

Notes:

MLS All-Star Philip Zinckernagel recorded his 11th and 12th assists of the season in the match. The Danish winger's 22 total goal contributions this season lifted him over forward Ante Razov (1999) for the fifth most in a single season in Fire history.

Defender Carlos Terán opened the scoring with his first goal of the season and fifth all-time for Chicago, tallying for the first time since May 18, 2024 against Columbus Crew at Soldier Field.

Winger Jonathan Bamba tallied his fourth goal of the season, giving Chicago a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute. His combined four goals and eight assists this season total 12 goal contributions, good for third-most on the team this season behind Zinckernagel (22) and Hugo Cuypers (16).

Kellyn Acosta entered the match in the 88th minute of play, recording his 300th regular season appearance in MLS. The veteran midfielder became the second Fire player to reach the milestone after defender Omar González did earlier in the year. With his appearance, Acosta is now 16th among active players with most appearances in the league.

Defender Sam Rogers (lower body) and midfielders Rominigue Kouamé (lower body) and David Poreba (lower body) were unavailable for selection in the match.

Social: Twitter - @chicagofire, @vamosfire (Hashtags: #CF97 #VamosFire) | Instagram - @chicagofire | Facebook

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC 2:2 LAFC

Goals:

CHI - Terán (1) (Zinckernagel 11) (WATCH) 11'

LAFC - Hollingshead (2) (Martínez 1) (WATCH) 19'

CHI - Bamba (4) (Zinckernagel 12, Gutiérrez 2) (WATCH) 70'

LAFC - Bouanga (14) (Penalty) (WATCH) 81'

Discipline:

CHI - Gutiérrez (Yellow Card) 24'

CHI - Zinckernagel (Yellow Card) 62'

LAFC - Tafari (Yellow Card) 64'

LAFC - Segura (Yellow Card) 72'

CHI - Terán (Yellow Card) 80'

CHI - Brady (Yellow Card) 80'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady; D Barroso, D Elliott (capt.), D Terán, D Gutman (Dean, 61'); M Oregel Jr. (Acosta, 88'), M D'Avilla (Pineda, 88'), M Gutiérrez; F Zinckernagel (Haile-Selassie, 87'), F Cuypers, F Bamba

Subs not used: GK Gal, D González, M Williams, M Fleming, F Barlow

LAFC: GK Lloris (capt.), D Palencia, D Segura, D Tafari, M Choinière (Bouanga, 46'), M Jesus, M Tillman, M Delgado (Amaya, 74'), M Hollingshead (Smolyakov, 74'), F Martínez (Son, 61'), F Ordaz

Subs not used: GK Hasal, D Nielsen, M Yeboah, M Raposo, M Saldana

Stats Summary: CHI / LAFC

Shots: 10 / 12

Shots on Goal: 3 / 6

Saves: 4 / 1

Passing Accuracy: 86.8% / 88.8%

Corners: 1 / 6

Fouls: 7 / 10

Offsides: 0 / 0

Possession: 51.2% / 48.8%

Attendance: 19,831

Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya

Assistant Referees: Jason White, Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official: Muhammad Hassan

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Mark Allatin

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.