Philadelphia Union Ties Toronto FC 1-1
August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union played Toronto FC finishing level at 1-1 on Saturday night at Subaru Park. The Boys in Blue struck first in the 4th minute, as Indiana Vassilev took advantage of an assist from Tai Baribo. Coming back from the half, the Union welcomed new arrival forward Milan Iloski to the lineup in the 67th minute. Entering second-half stoppage time, Toronto FC came up with the equalizer from Deandre Kerr, assisted by Malik Henry. Ending in a 1-1 draw, the Union secured a point at home.
The Union remain home at Subaru Park to face the New York Red Bulls in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday, August 13th (7:30 p.m. ET/ Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network).
Philadelphia Union 1 - Toronto FC 1
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, August 9, 2025
MEDIA ASSETS
Head Coach Bradley Carnell Postgame Press Conference
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Tori Penso
Assistant Referees: Brooke Mayo, Matthew Nelson
Fourth Official: Luis Diego Arroyo
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
AVAR: TJ Zablocki
Weather: 80 degrees and sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Indiana Vassilev (Baribo) 4'
TOR - Deandre Kerr (Henry) 90+1'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 29'
TOR - Raoul Petretta (caution) 55 '
PHI - Kai Wagner (caution) 63'
PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 79'
TOR - Deandre Kerr (caution) 79'
TOR - Kosi Thompson (caution) 90+10'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Kai Wagner, Jesus Bueno (Jovan Lukic 81'), Danley Jean Jacques, Quinn Sullivan (Cavan Sullivan 88'), Indiana Vassilev (Alejandro Bedoya 88'), Tai Baribo (Milan Iloski 67'), Bruno Damiani (Mikael Uhre 67').
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Olivier Mbaizo, Frankie Westfield, Jeremy Rafanello.
Toronto FC: Luka Gavran; Kevin Long, Sigurd Rosted, Richie Laryea, Raoul Petretta (Kosi Thompson 90 + 6'), Theo Corbeanu (Malik Henry, 76'), Djorde Mihailovic (Derrick Etienne Jr. 90 + 6'), Alonso Coello (Maxime Dominguez 59'), Deybi Flores, Jonathan Osorio, Ola Brynhildsen (Deandre Kerr 76').
Substitutes not used: Adisa De Rosario, Kobe Franklin, Lazar Stefanovic, Matty Longstaff.
TEAM NOTES
Midfielder Indiana Vassilev scored his third goal of the season..
Forward Tai Baribo earned his 35th career league start for the Boys in Blue and secured his third assist of the season.
Midfielder Jesus Bueno marked his 25th career start for Philadelphia Union in a MLS regular season match.
Forward Milan Iloski made his first appearance for the Boys in Blue, entering the matchup in the 67th minute.
