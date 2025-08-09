Atlanta United Draws, 1-1, at CF Montréal

August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk in action

MONTREAL - Atlanta United played CF Montréal to a 1-1 draw Saturday night at Stade Saputo. Alexey Miranchuk scored his fifth MLS goal of the season in the 87th minute to earn Atlanta a point, while summer signings Juan Berrocal and Steven Alzate made their first appearances for the club.

After controlling the majority of possession in the first 15 minutes of the match, Atlanta's first chance came in the 14th minute when Miranchuk received the ball at the top of the box and played a clever chip over Montréal's backline to Saba Lobjanidze, however the winger's attempt went over the crossbar.

Atlanta created a pair of quality chances in the 16th minute as Tristan Muyumba and Latte Lath combined at the top of the box to free the Ivorian who put a powerful strike on target to force a diving save from Thomas Gillier. The rebound rolled to Ronald Hernández on the right side of the box who delivered the ball back across the six-yard box where Miguel Almirón directed a header on frame, however Gillier was able to cover his near post and make the save.

Latte Lath nearly put Atlanta ahead in the 30th minute after a Montréal turnover in its own box left the striker in on goal yet his shot went inches wide of the far post.

Montréal scored the opening goal in the 40th minute through Dante Sealy. Prince Owusu received the ball on the right side in the attacking third and held off a defender, turning to slip a through ball into the path of Caden Clark. The midfielder made the extra pass to Sealy who was free inside the box and able to place a left-footed strike into the lower corner of the goal.

Ronny Deila made one change at halftime, bringing on Will Reilly for Muyumba. Atlanta had its first opportunity of the second half in the 56th minute when Lobjanidze found Brooks Lennon making a run into the left side of the box, however his attempt went straight at Gillier.

Berrocal came on to make his club debut in the 66th minute, replacing Enea Mihaj. In the 73rd minute, the center back played a diagonal ball to the top of the box to Hernández who chested it down for Lobjanidze. The Georgian took a touch towards goal but had his shot attempt blocked at the last second. Alzate replaced Hernández in the 83rd minute to make his club debut.

Miranchuk found a late equalizer for Atlanta in the 87th minute. Lobjanidze delivered a corner kick to the near post that Bartosz Slisz headed on towards goal. A Montréal defender attempted to head the ball clear but it bounced towards Miranchuk near the goal line who reacted quickly to head the ball into the net for his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.

Atlanta United (4-11-10, 22 points) returns to action Saturday, Aug. 16 when it travels to face Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (9:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 16-9 Atlanta

Shots on target: 5-3 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 9-6 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 14-9 Montréal

xG: 3.1 - 0.7 Atlanta

Possession: 64-36 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 89-76 Atlanta

Scoring

MTL - Dante Sealy (Clark, Owusu) 40'

ATL - Alexey Miranchuk 87'

Disciplinary

MTL - Efraín Morales 10'

ATL - Brooks Lennon 44'

ATL - Ronald Hernández 58'

MTL - Prince Owusu 59'

ATL - Derrick Williams 79'

Notes:

Alexey Miranchuk scored his fifth goal of the regular season and seventh goal in all competitions

Juan Berrocal and Steven Alzate made club debuts

Bartosz Slisz made his 50th MLS appearance

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan

D: Brooks Lennon (Luke Brennan - 75')

D: Enea Mihaj (Juan Berrocal - 66')

D: Stian Gregersen (Derrick Williams 75')

D: Ronald Hernández (Steven Alzate - 83')

M: Tristan Muyumba (Will Reilly - HT)

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Saba Lobjanidze

F: Miguel Almirón (c)

F: Latte Lath

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Nyk Sessock

Leo Alfonso

Cayman Togashi

CF MONTREAL STARTING LINEUP

GK: Thomas Gillier

D: Luca Petrasso

D: Fernando Alvarez (Bryce Duke - HT)

D: Efraín Morales

D: David Bughaj (Tom Pearce - 83')

M: Brandan Craig

M: Hennadli Synchuk (Aleksandr Gubogio - 62')

M: Victor Loturi

M: Caden Clark (Mahala Opoku - 90+2')

M: Dante Sealy (Olger Escobar - 83')

F: Prince Owusu (c)

Substitutes not used:

Sebastian Breza

Sunusi Ibrahim

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint

Jonathan Sirois

OFFICIALS

Rosendo Mendoza (referee), Chris Wattam (assistant), Gerard-Kader Lebuis (assistant), Mathieu Souare (fourth), Ismail Elfath (VAR), Tom Supple (AVAR)

