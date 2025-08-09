Back to Regular Season: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at FC Cincinnati

Captain, my Captain

Charlotte FC will be without captain Ashley Westwood this match due to yellow card accumulation, so who gets the armband? Expect one of several seasoned leaders to step up. Midfield anchor Brandt Bronico and veteran defender Nathan Byrne are natural candidates, while Adilson Malanda and goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina also bring commanding presence on and off the backline. With a roster stacked with experience, composure, and natural leadership, Dean has no shortage of worthy captains ready to lead the squad against a tough FC Cincinnati side.

Spoiling Cincinnati's success

FC Cincinnati may be riding high in second place in the Eastern Conference, but Charlotte FC has already proven they can knock them off balance. The two sides met earlier this season, and the Crown walked away with a dominant 2-0 victory shutout at Bank of America Stadium. The key to their success? Shutting down one of the league's most dangerous attacks. It wasn't just a win, it was a statement, and one Cincinnati likely hasn't forgotten.

Now, with the return fixture set at TQL Stadium, Charlotte will look to draw from that blueprint once again. Charlotte will need to dig into the motivation to continue to climb in the standings and cement their status as a top four team. Cincinnati's home form has been formidable, but Charlotte has shown they can match their intensity and punish mistakes. Sunday's match is Charlotte's chance to capitalize on their recent league success and keep the momentum firmly in their hands.

Confidence is Key

Confidence will be a crucial ingredient for Charlotte FC as they head into this clash in Cincinnati. One player that embodies that belief? Wilfried Zaha. Zaha has been in electric form, recording an assist in six straight matches and has dominated the attacking third with his ball distribution. His ability to thread passes between defensive lines and create space for Charlotte's front men has made him a dangerous facilitator in MLS right now.

That confidence is carried on by the team's recent triumph over five-time Liga MX champions CF Monterrey. A statement victory that showcased Charlotte's resilience and quality on a big stage. Carrying that momentum into TQL Stadium, CLTFC will look to play with the same sharpness, knowing their grit can take them to the top.

