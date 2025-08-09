FC Cincinnati Acquire an International Roster Slot from Real Salt Lake

August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati have acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money, the clubs announced today.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati acquire a 2025 International Roster Slot from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 GAM on August 9, 2025.

The Orange and Blue resume MLS Regular Season play on Sunday, August 10 at TQL Stadium against Charlotte FC. Sunday's match is 10th Anniversary Night and honors a decade of FC Cincinnati, and includes a postmatch alumni friendly will take place following the match.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 9, 2025

