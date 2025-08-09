Revolution Down D.C. United, 2-0, with Second-Half Surge

August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - On "Alumni Night" at Gillette Stadium, the New England Revolution (7-11-7; 28 pts.) scored twice in the second half to defeat D.C. United (4-15-7, 19 pts.), 2-0, on Saturday night. In the 100th all-time meeting between the two MLS original clubs, Carles Gil's goal-and-assist performance propelled the Spaniard past Revolution legend Taylor Twellman for the most goal contributions in the club's history (130). Goalkeeper Matt Turner collected his 23rd clean sheet in a Revolution uniform with a three-save performance in his first appearance for the club since May 2022.

In his first match back in New England since arriving on loan, Turner was tested multiple times in the opening half, denying both of D.C.'s early shots on target. The visitors' best chance of the half came from Hosei Kijima as he broke free on the right side, but Turner made the diving save to his right to keep the match scoreless. The American international recorded three saves in his Revolution return and controlled his penalty area with poise, coming off his line for three high claims.

After the intermission, New England opened the scoring in the 62nd minute as Gil and Leo Campana combined for the icebreaker. Gil whipped in a cross to the Ecuadorian at the near post, which Campana headed home for the game-winning goal. Campana raised his total to five goals on the season, second most on the team behind Gil, and registered a team-high six shots in the contest.

Eight minutes later, New England netted an insurance goal when homegrown defender Peyton Miller controlled the ball in the penalty area and tapped a pass to Gil just outside the box. Gil needed only one touch to juke his defender and put the ball on his right foot, before calmly curling it into the right side of the net past a frozen Kim Joon Hong. Miller, who made his 30th MLS appearance tonight, recorded his second assist of the year on the play.

By contributing to both goals tonight, Gil (130) surpassed Twellman (129) for the most goal involvements in Revolution club history. The seventh-year captain and four-time MLS All-Star now has 48 goals and 82 assists in his MLS regular season career. Including the MLS Cup Playoffs, Gil's 86 assists lead all MLS players since his arrival in 2019.

The Revolution will close their four-game homestand next Saturday, August 16, when they welcome Western Conference foe Los Angeles FC to Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Más Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

TEAM NOTES

Saturday marked the 100th meeting between New England and D.C. United across all competitions.

With the victory, New England evened the all-time regular season series between the two original MLS sides, 37-37-16.

New England improves to 24-11-9 at home against the Black and Red in regular season play, including a 9-1-5 in their last 15 meetings in Foxborough.

The Revs have taken points in 12 of their last 15 matchups with D.C. United.

The clean sheet was New England's ninth of the campaign, tied for second in MLS this season and one shy of the club record (10) set in three straight seasons from 2005-07.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Carles Gil (130) surpassed Taylor Twellman (129) for the most regular season goal contributions in club history with his goal-and-assist outing on Saturday, the 13th of his MLS career.

Gil extended his own club record with his 27th game-winning helper in regular season play.

The goal was Gil's 53rd across all competitions in his Revolution career, tying Teal Bunbury for fourth in club annals.

New England improves to 10-0-3 when Gil tallies a goal and an assist in a regular season match.

Leo Campana scored his fifth goal of the campaign, the game winner, and recorded six shot attempts with two on target.

Campana has now tallied six goals and one assist in seven career appearances against D.C. United.

Peyton Miller marked his 30th MLS appearance with an assist on Gil's goal, his second helper of the season.

Matt Turner made three saves in his first MLS start since May 2022. The clean sheet was his 23rd shutout in MLS play.

Turner improves to 8-1-2 against D.C. United.

Ignatius Ganago made his first appearance since May 31 in his return from a quad injury that sidelined him for nine matches.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #25

New England Revolution 2 vs. D.C. United 0

August 9, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referee: Michael Barwegen

Assistant Referee: Lyes Arfa

Fourth Official: Jon Freemon

Video Asst. Referee: Kevin Terry Jr.

Assistant VAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 79 degrees and sunny

Attendance: 21,538

Scoring Summary:

NE - Leo Campana 5 (Carles Gil 9) 62'

NE - Carles Gil 9 (Peyton Miller 2) 70'

Misconduct Summary:

DC - Christian Benteke (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 11'

DC - Boris Enow (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 22'

NE - Mamadou Fofana (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 59'

NE - Leo Campana (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 76'

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Peyton Miller, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Ilay Feingold; Matt Polster, Alhassan Yusuf; Tomás Chancalay, Carles Gil ©, Luca Langoni (Ignatius Ganago 63'); Leo Campana (Maxi Urruti 90'+7)

Substitutes Not Used: Aljaž Ivačič; Tanner Beason, Brandon Bye, Luis Diaz, Wyatt Omsberg, Will Sands, Jackson Yueill

D.C. United: Kim Joon Hong; Kye Rowles, Lucas Bartlett, Aarón Herrera, David Schnegg;

Randall Leal (Jared Stroud 61'), Boris Enow (Brandon Servania 75'), Jackson Hopkins (Dominique Badji 81'), Hosei Kijima (Jacob Murrell 81'); Gabriel Pirani (Matti Peltola 75'), Christian Benteke ©

Substitutes Not Used: Luis Barraza; Conner Antley, Derek Dodson, Garrison Tubbs







