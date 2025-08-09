FC Dallas Shuts Out Portland Timbers, 2-0

August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, TX - FC Dallas (7-11-7, 28 points) defeats Portland Timbers (10-8-7, 37 points) 2-0 with goals from Petar Musa and Lalas Abubakar on Saturday night from Toyota Stadium.

LUCKY 13

Forward Petar Musa netted his team-leading 13th goal of the season in the eighth minute of the match. His goal ties Shaq Moore's goal versus Inter Miami on April 27 as the fastest this season. The Croatian striker has scored six times in his last four appearances for the club.

LALAS' FIRST GOAL WITH DALLAS

FC Dallas defender Lalas Abubakar scored his first goal of the season in the 61st minute from a corner kick by Sebastian Lletget. He became the 13th different goal scorer for FC Dallas this season and the first to deliver off a corner kick.

START NUMBER THREE FOR COLLODI

FC Dallas Homegrown goalkeeper Michael Collodi made his third MLS regular season appearance for FC Dallas tonight. Collodi registered three saves, recorded his second shutout, and holds a 2-1-0 record as a starter for Dallas.

THE DON

FC Dallas midfielder Louicius Don Deedson made his club debut tonight in the second half. Dallas recently acquired Deedson from Danish club Odense Boldklub. Deedson is the 15th different player to make his Dallas debut this season

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 29 consecutive home matches with an attendance of 11,004. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas visits Texas rivals Austin FC on Saturday, Aug. 16 from Q2 Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Don't miss the "FC Dallas Minute" on NBC 5 News at 10 on Sunday, Aug. 10. On Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 7-9 p.m., FC Dallas Rewind will replay FC Dallas' home match versus the Portland Timbers on Aug. 9, 2025. Both stations are available over-the-air in the Dallas/Fort Worth market and on all streaming platforms.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On tonights match...

"I am pleased with the fight tonight from the start to the end, I didn't think we let our guard down at all. Typically, sometimes when we've been in the lead, we've been doing that to ourselves. Tonight, even when we were leading, everybody was fighting with concentration and effort in the organization of the lines, dealing with crosses, dealing with the wide area. Portland is talented. That's a talented team, they are dynamic in the wide areas and had a lot of numbers inside the box on crosses. Michael Collodi ate a lot of it, he was outstanding. The guys that came in the game as substitutes played beautifully. (Sebastian) Lletget, (Christian) Cappis, (Anderson) Julio, Deedson who didn't play as much, but you saw the quality they all bring to the team. We played some good football for the last 30 minutes. Portland is a good team. That's a team that's on fire. I know they've played a lot of games recently, but they're coming in here hot and not giving up much. To get two goals and a shutout tonight, I couldn't ask for more. So now it's about building ourselves into a consistent manner every weekend. We have a huge game next weekend. So hopefully this gives us the right psyche."

On Ramiro...

"He's shown this since day one coming into the building. It's in his DNA. He cares deeply. He's a competitor, but he cares about the guys, and he's a footballer. You can put him anywhere on the field and he will perform at a high level. We moved him out to wing back late, and what a beautiful job he did in the wide area. He just has a smart brain and a huge heart; he loves to win. What you see out there tonight is how he trains every single day of his life and how he lives his life. So, he's a massive piece of our puzzle and credit to him as a captain tonight we follow him."

On challenging the team...

"I felt like the goals we gave up against New York were communication errors. So, I challenged the team to focus on the communication piece. I challenged (Sebastien) Ibeagha, Lalas (Abubakar), Osaze (Urhoghide) and Shaq (Moore) to be a unit and talk to each other as guys are running through and running off their back shoulders, because that just helps. It helps so much when you hear that information early and loud, and the honesty of midfielders tracking. Every single position tonight was honest and working there you know what's off. That is powerful when you do that as a unit and everybody together is in sync, everybody's giving 100% across 90 minutes. We were in great positions and were physical and holding our marks, and Collodi was eating up the crosses."

Goalkeeper Michael Collodi

On his mindset preparing for the match as the starting goalkeeper...

"Same as it is every week. You must be prepared for anything to happen, and my job is to be ready when called upon. So that's what I did tonight."

On providing an outlet to the backline...

"It feels good. That is something that I can help provide a team, just being an extra player back there, who is useful sometimes, and sometimes we choose not to use it. So just having that as an option, I think it really expands our abilities out of the back."

On the shutout...

"It is a team accomplishment. It shows just how hard the guys in front of me worked tonight. Going into the second half, it was hot out and they had a lot of possession. We're just running around, just showing a great amount of determination."

Lalas Abubakar

On his goal...

"Sebastian Lletget had a great cross delivered to me, so I give him a lot of credit. He also assisted me during the preseason. I also want to give credit to the coaches; Michel Garbini has had a headache all year since we had not scored a corner kick all season. This weekend, I thought the play he came up with was good. I just ran to the front post. At the end of the day, I was just there at the right time but credit to everybody. The whole team, everybody for tonight, all of us, from the staff, coaches, players, everybody."

On picking up momentum...

"Tonight's win was huge. It's always good to have a win at home especially when we play a rival on the road the following week. You always feel a little bit of confidence going into a game. We are coming together, especially the defensive unit. We are encouraging each other, rooting for each other. It's amazing. I feel like, if we keep going like this, we are going to have a great end to the season. The taste is going to change, for sure."







