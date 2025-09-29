UPDATED: FC Dallas Opens Applications for 2026 Homegrown Partner Program Supported by Gallagher

FRISCO, Texas (Sept. 29, 2025) - FC Dallas announced today that applications are open for the 2026 Homegrown Partner Program, supported by Gallagher. Now entering its sixth year, this initiative will grant one minority-owned business from the Dallas-Fort Worth area a tailor-made FC Dallas corporate partnership package for the 2026 season. The program provides unprecedented access to the team's platforms and the opportunity to align with one of Major League Soccer's most established brands.

"The Homegrown Partner Program continues to be one of the initiatives I am most proud of," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "Each year, we see firsthand how powerful it can be when local businesses are given the visibility and resources to grow alongside our club. For 2026, we're excited to continue our commitment to building a more inclusive business community and to connect with the incredible entrepreneurs right here in DFW who are driving our region forward."

Since its launch, the FC Dallas Homegrown Partner Program supported by Gallagher has remained steadfast in its mission to create social and economic impact for local businesses. To date, the team has committed more than $1.9 million in sponsorship packages to participating companies.

2025 Class

Detour Doughnuts

Rayson's Creations Kaptured Memories

2024 Class

Bagelology

Unica Enterprises

2023 Class

Avery's Savory Popcorn

Flatrock Smokehouse BBQ

Hustle Clean

Oasis Accents

SolDias

2022 Class

Cookie Society

Esposure

The Good Jerky

iCode

Southwest Mobile Advertising

2021 Class

Casa M Spice

GRIT Fitness

Reveal Suits

Smokey John's Bar-B-Que

Urban Hydration

Apply for the 2026 Cohort

Applications are open now through Friday, November 1, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Qualified businesses may apply online at FCDallas.com/HomegrownPartnerProgram.







