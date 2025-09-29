UPDATED: FC Dallas Opens Applications for 2026 Homegrown Partner Program Supported by Gallagher
Published on September 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas (Sept. 29, 2025) - FC Dallas announced today that applications are open for the 2026 Homegrown Partner Program, supported by Gallagher. Now entering its sixth year, this initiative will grant one minority-owned business from the Dallas-Fort Worth area a tailor-made FC Dallas corporate partnership package for the 2026 season. The program provides unprecedented access to the team's platforms and the opportunity to align with one of Major League Soccer's most established brands.
"The Homegrown Partner Program continues to be one of the initiatives I am most proud of," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "Each year, we see firsthand how powerful it can be when local businesses are given the visibility and resources to grow alongside our club. For 2026, we're excited to continue our commitment to building a more inclusive business community and to connect with the incredible entrepreneurs right here in DFW who are driving our region forward."
Since its launch, the FC Dallas Homegrown Partner Program supported by Gallagher has remained steadfast in its mission to create social and economic impact for local businesses. To date, the team has committed more than $1.9 million in sponsorship packages to participating companies.
2025 Class
Detour Doughnuts
Rayson's Creations Kaptured Memories
2024 Class
Bagelology
Unica Enterprises
2023 Class
Avery's Savory Popcorn
Flatrock Smokehouse BBQ
Hustle Clean
Oasis Accents
SolDias
2022 Class
Cookie Society
Esposure
The Good Jerky
iCode
Southwest Mobile Advertising
2021 Class
Casa M Spice
GRIT Fitness
Reveal Suits
Smokey John's Bar-B-Que
Urban Hydration
Apply for the 2026 Cohort
Applications are open now through Friday, November 1, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Qualified businesses may apply online at FCDallas.com/HomegrownPartnerProgram.
