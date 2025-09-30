"Clásico de Leyendas: México vs. South America" on October 11 Canceled
Published on September 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - "Clásico de Leyendas: México vs. South America," an exhibition match at PayPal Park featuring soccer stars who made history on the international stage, on Saturday, Oct. 11, has unfortunately been canceled.
Fans who have bought tickets for the match will be refunded directly from their original point of purchase.
