"Clásico de Leyendas: México vs. South America" on October 11 Canceled

SAN JOSE, Calif. - "Clásico de Leyendas: México vs. South America," an exhibition match at PayPal Park featuring soccer stars who made history on the international stage, on Saturday, Oct. 11, has unfortunately been canceled.

Fans who have bought tickets for the match will be refunded directly from their original point of purchase.







