Ruiz Undergoes Surgery

Published on September 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF has provided an injury report presented by Baptist Health for midfielder David Ruiz.

Ruiz suffered an injury while on international duty with the Honduran national team. He has undergone successful surgery, his return-to-play timeline will be determined as he continues his recovery.







