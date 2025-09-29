2025 Big Ten Women's Soccer Tournament Matches Slated for Energizer Park

The 2025 Big Ten Women's Soccer Tournament semifinals and championship matches, presented by Allstate, will be held at Energizer Park, the home of Major League Soccer's St. Louis CITY SC, on Nov. 6 & 9, the conference announced Monday. It will be the second time in as many years that St. Louis is hosting the semifinals and final of the Big Ten Women's Soccer Tournament.

"After hosting the Big Ten Women's Soccer Tournament semifinals and championship matches at Energizer Park last year, it's an honor for the tournament to return to America's First Soccer CITY and for us to welcome these incredibly talented athletes from across the country to our stadium once again," said Diego Gigliani, St. Louis CITY SC's President & GM. "This is a great opportunity for us to showcase Downtown West and continue to host non-MLS soccer matches, with both the USWNT and the USMNT also competing at Energizer Park this year."

"We are very excited to welcome back the Big Ten Women's Soccer Tournament and delighted that our community has the opportunity to host the event and enjoy the high level of talent that will compete for a conference title," said St. Louis Sports Commission President Marc Schreiber. "We're eager to continue growing our relationship with the Big Ten, and as we partner on the championship with our friends at St. Louis CITY SC, we look forward to working with the conference staff to ensure a wonderful experience for its teams and fans."

The tournament is in its second year of a 10-team format after the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington a season ago. The opening round and quarterfinals will be played at Purdue University's Folk Field on Oct. 30-Nov. 2. Additional information regarding the first six matches will be announced following the conclusion of the regular season.

General admission tickets for the Big Ten Women's Soccer Tournament matches played at Energizer Park are $28 (including fees) for each day and are now available online through SeatGeek. Seating will be limited to the lower bowl of Energizer Park.

Both semifinals on Nov. 6, scheduled for 3 p.m. CT and 6 p.m. CT, and the final on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. CT will be televised live on the Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports app.

St. Louis CITY SC, one of the few majority female-led ownership groups in all of professional sports, is Major League Soccer's 28th expansion team and plays at Energizer Park, an STLMade 22,500-seat world-class soccer-specific stadium. Energizer Park is part of a new world-class stadium district, which includes a practice facility, team store and team headquarters all within the same 30+ acre urban campus in downtown St. Louis to help further the region's continued growth and revitalization. St. Louis CITY SC's vision is to be an exceptional club and neighbor that brings people together through the power of sports.

This will mark the seventh time since the debut of Big Ten women's soccer in 1994 that the conference tournament will be played off campus.







