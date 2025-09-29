St. Louis CITY SC Winger Sangbin Jeong Called up to South Korea National Team for October Friendlies

Published on September 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC winger Sangbin Jeong has been named to the South Korea national team for the October FIFA International Window. South Korea is set to host Brazil on October 10 and Paraguay on October 14 at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

This is Sangbin's second consecutive call up after featuring in September's friendlies against the United States and Mexico. The 23-year-old has earned three senior international appearances for his country.







