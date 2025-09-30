Whitecaps FC Host 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final this Wednesday

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC will host the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final this coming Wednesday, October 1 at BC Place. The final will be a first-ever battle against local Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Vancouver FC of Langley. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. PT.

Fresh off of winning a record eighth Cascadia Cup, Whitecaps FC will be looking to lift the Voyageurs Cup as Canadian champions, and qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup - the continental championship tournament in which the 'Caps went on an epic run and reached the final earlier this year. For tickets, go to ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps or visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets for more options.

This inaugural derby match will be a celebration of soccer in Metro Vancouver, and it will be a special occasion for a number of reasons.

Shirts for the first 5,000 fans

The 'Caps are seeking a fourth straight TELUS Canadian Championship title, which would make them the first club to accomplish the feat since all three Canadian MLS teams began competing in 2012, and since the expansion of the tournament to include CPL teams in 2019

Whitecaps FC will be donating $1 from every ticket to BC Soccer to support the future of the sport in British Columbia

Global legend Thomas Müller will be looking to capture his 35th professional soccer trophy, which would break a tie with Toni Kroos and make him the most decorated German footballer of all-time

Vancouver FC features a number of former Whitecaps FC players, including former club captain Martin Nash, interim head coach of Vancouver FC, former player Nicolás Mezquida, and nine graduates from the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy System, including goalkeeper Callum Irving, defenders Matteo Campagna, Paris Gee, and David Norman Jr., midfielders Vasco Fry and Dominic Joseph, and forwards Thierno Bah, Terran Campbell, and Jay Herdman (unavailable - cap-tied to Cavalry FC) Oktoberfest! Limited tickets remaining for final two MLS regular season home matches

Whitecaps FC also confirmed that limited tickets remain for the final two MLS regular season home matches at BC Place - Sunday, October 5 against San Jose Earthquakes and Saturday, October 18 against FC Dallas. More than 22,500 tickets have already been sold for both matches. The 'Caps previous three weekend MLS home matches have all sold out.

As part of this Sunday's match, Whitecaps FC will be celebrating one of the largest Oktoberfest sporting events in Vancouver, with a huge pre-game party on Terry Fox Plaza in conjunction with Harvest Haus!

All ages welcome

Hosted by Burgmeister

The party starts at 12 p.m. PT - limited capacity, so arrive early

Wear your lederhosen! Fans are encouraged to dress for the occasion

Beer starting at $5, plus bratwursts, pretzels, and more

Live entertainment and Oompah music from the Oktoberators

Check out the Community Tour driven by Chevrolet and scan to enter to win a signed Thomas Müller jersey Make sure to also check out the Community Tour driven by Chevrolet at Harvest Haus on October 3 and 4!

For all of the latest news, stay tuned to whitecapsfc.com and @WhitecapsFC on social media.







