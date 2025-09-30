Inter Miami CF Hosts Chicago Fire FC for Midweek Regular Season Action

Published on September 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (16W-6L-8D, 56 points) gears up for midweek regular season action, with the team set to host Chicago Fire FC (14W-11L-6D, 48 points) this Tuesday, Sept. 30. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

UNICEF Takeover Night

Back-to-school season is here, and every child has the right to learn. Yet, more than 10 million children in Latin America and the Caribbean are out of school, missing out on essential skills and knowledge.

This is why Inter Miami CF and UNICEF, as part of our three-year global partnership, have teamed up for a UNICEF Takeover Night on Tuesday, offering fans a special occasion of fútbol, fun, and an opportunity to raise vital funds to support access to quality education programs for children in Argentina, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, and Mexico.

Tickets

Parking

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami enters Tuesday's regular season match on a four-match unbeaten run, with the team most recently drawing 1-1 on the road against Toronto FC this past Saturday. Attacker Tadeo Allende scored the team's goal in the matchup at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Inter Miami this Regular Season

Inter Miami currently sits fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 16 wins, six losses and eight draws for a total 56 points, having already clinched an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Notably, Inter Miami has two games in hand on the three teams above in the table.

Attacking Stats

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far this 2025 regular season, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 52 of the team's 65 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way with 24 goals and currently is in first place in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Tadeo Allende comes next with nine goals, followed by Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez with seven goals each. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and one strike respectively.

Previously Against Chicago Fire FC

Tuesday's match presents the second meeting between the sides this regular season and the overall 10th in Club history. Inter Miami has registered three wins, four losses and two draws in its past meetings against Chicago.

Scouting Chicago Fire FC

Chicago Fire visits Inter Miami after earning a 2-0 win at over Columbus Crew on Saturday. In all, Chicago Fire have recorded 14 wins, 11 losses and six draws for a total 48 points and sits ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Hugo Cuypers leads the team in goal this regular season with 17, while midfielder Philip Zinchernagel is the toop assist provider with 13.







