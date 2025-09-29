LAFC Weekly

Published on September 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC, now riding a four-match winning streak in which it has scored 15 goals, welcomes Atlanta United to BMO Stadium for a Sunday Night Soccer match-up. Kickoff from the heart of Los Angeles is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT on Sunday with the match available to watch for free to all Apple TV+ subscribers, as well as on Xfinity and DIRECTV platforms. Fans can also listen in on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean) in Los Angeles.

The Black & Gold, now 15-7-8 (53 points) in MLS play, sits in fourth place in the Western Conference but only four points away from tying conference leaders San Diego FC atop the standings. The team can continue climbing this Sunday when it faces an Atlanta United team that LAFC has not lost to since 2021. All time, the Black & Gold is 2-2-2 against Atlanta.

The dynamic duo of Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min continued their record-setting scoring run in LAFC's 3-0 road win over St. Louis this past weekend with Bouanga netting the opener and Son scoring the final two. Dating back to August 23, Bouanga and Son have combined to score the last 17 goals for LAFC, which is a new MLS record. LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo became the first coach in team history to reach 100 wins in all competitions following the victory.

Ahead of LAFC's match against Atlanta United on Sunday, Oct. 5, the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, LAFC2, will host its final home match of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season against North Texas SC at 1 p.m. PT at USC's Rawlinson Stadium. This special matchday offers fans a unique opportunity to experience both LAFC and LAFC2 in action on the same day as supporters can walk from USC's campus to BMO Stadium.

Tickets to support LAFC2 are available.

The match against Atlanta United will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). FOX 11 Plus is where fans can also get to know more about the Black & Gold on LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the club every Saturday night at 10 p.m.







