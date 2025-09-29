Sporting KC Weekly

Published on September 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City's first team, second team and Academy teams will all hit the road to play Minnesota United FC this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City's final away game of the season will kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ on Saturday.

Fan voting will open at noon today for Sporting Kansas City's annual team awards, which will be announced at Pitch Black presented by Audi on Friday, Oct. 10 at Children's Mercy Park. Fans will cast online ballots through Monday, Oct. 6 at SportingKC.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign on the road against Minnesota United FC on Saturday at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota. The tripleheadder will begin with the U-18's at 10 a.m. CT, followed by the U-16's at 12 p.m. CT before concluding with the U-15's at 2 p.m. CT. Follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Sporting KC II will conclude the MLS NEXT Pro campaign at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday with the team's season finale against MNUFC2 at the Naitonal Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota. The Frontier Division match-up will be available to watch with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

