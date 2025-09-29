LA Galaxy Forward Joseph Paintsil Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchdays 36 and 37
Published on September 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
NEW YORK - LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchdays 36 and 37 of the 2025 MLS season.
Paintsil scored three goals and added an assist in the LA Galaxy's 4-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night (Watch Highlights From His Performance Here). All three of Paintsil's goals came in the first half and the Ghanaian international became just the third player in club history to produce a first-half hat trick, joining Robbie Keane (May 26, 2013) and Alejandro Moreno (May 19, 2004). The performance was Paintsil's first MLS hat trick and the 28th regular season hat trick in Galaxy history. Despite missing multiple games due to injury this season, Paintsil is now up to nine goals and five assists in the 2025 regular season.
Paintsil opened the scoring just four minutes into the match when he received the ball in the 18-yard box after an intricately worked corner kick and curled his effort around a Kansas City defender and into the side netting. He scored his second goal of the night in the 25th minute as he latched onto a loose ball in the box and tapped home from close range. After Kansas City cut the deficit in half, Paintsil completed his first-half hat trick in the 43rd minute when Mauricio Cuevas found a wide-open Paintsil on the back post for an easy finish. In the 60th minute, he added an assist on Diego Fagúndez's 78th career regular season goal.
This is the first time in his career that Paintsil has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra and he joins Marco Reus (Matchday 14) as the Galaxy players to win the award this season. Paintsil is the first Ghanaian player to earn the honor since David Accam did so on Matchday 4 of the 2019 season for the Philadelphia Union.
Next up for the Galaxy is an opportunity to earn a trophy when they host LIGA MX champions Toluca at Dignity Health Sports Park in the 2025 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup. The match will be on Wednesday, October 1 (10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), and it marks the seventh edition of the annual competition that pits the reigning MLS Cup champion against the reigning LIGA MX champion.
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.
2025 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra Winners
Matchday Player Club
Matchday 1 Anders Dreyer San Diego FC
Matchday 2 Tai Baribo Philadelphia Union
Matchday 3 Roman Bürki St. Louis CITY SC
Matchday 4 Tani Oluwaseyi Minnesota United FC
Matchday 5 Pep Biel Charlotte FC
Matchday 6 Djordje Mihailovic Colorado Rapids
Matchday 7 Josef Martínez San Jose Earthquakes
Matchday 8 Brian White Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Matchday 9 Dániel Sallói Sporting Kansas City
Matchday 10 Sam Surridge Nashville SC
Matchday 11 Hirving "Chucky" Lozano San Diego FC
Matchday 12 Emil Forsberg New York Red Bulls
Matchday 13 Tai Baribo (2) Philadelphia Union
Matchday 14 Marco Reus LA Galaxy
Matchday 15 Patrick Agyemang Charlotte FC
Matchday 16 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF
Matchday 17 Lionel Messi (2) Inter Miami CF
Matchday 18 Tom Barlow Chicago Fire FC
Matchday 19 João Klauss St. Louis CITY SC
Matchday 20 Milan Iloski San Diego FC
Matchday 21 Evander FC Cincinnati
Matchday 22 Lionel Messi (3) Inter Miami CF
Matchday 23 and 24 Lionel Messi (4) Inter Miami CF
Matchday 25 Evander (2) FC Cincinnati
Matchday 26 Lionel Messi (5) Inter Miami CF
Matchday 27 Alonso Martínez New York City FC
Matchday 28 Luis Muriel Orlando City SC
Matchday 29 Rafael Navarro Colorado Rapids
Matchday 30 Danny Musovski Seattle Sounders FC
Matchday 31 Anders Dreyer (2) San Diego FC
Matchday 32 Jacob Jackson FC Dallas
Matchday 33 Thomas Müller Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Matchday 34 Son Heung-Min LAFC
Matchday 35 Denis Bouanga LAFC
Matchday 36 and 37 Joseph Paintsil LA Galaxy
