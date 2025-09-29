Philadelphia Union Launch Official Mobile App

Published on September 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced the launch of the club's official mobile app. The app is designed to provide fans with a fully immersive Union experience at Subaru Park, from home, or on the go. Features include app-specific content, gameday enhancements, and a UnionBot ready to assist fans with their questions. The Philadelphia Union App, powered by Theta Network, is now available for download on iOS and Android devices.

"We're always striving to bring our fans closer to the club and the launch of this new app is an exciting step forward," said Tim McDermott, President, Philadelphia Union. "Exclusive content and real-time updates give supporters a direct connection to the team, while features such as mobile ticketing and informational stadium maps enhance and streamline the game day experience. We are proud to partner with YinzCam and Theta Network to deliver a state-of-the-art app and look forward to fans discovering everything it has to offer."

As the Union's campus continues to grow with additions like the WSFS Bank Sportsplex and with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, the launch of the app comes at a pivotal moment. Designed to go beyond traditional communication channels, the app serves as both a central hub for Union fans and a navigation tool for all visitors to the Union's campus. Developed in collaboration with the Union Creative Collective - a group of season ticket holders, Sons of Ben members, super fans, media, and employees - and tested with the Union Fan Council, the app was built to reflect what supporters wanted the most. Its release also leverages the latest in AI technology, including a custom UnionBot trained specifically on Philadelphia Union and MLS data to give fans real-time information and support.

Developed in partnership with YinzCam, the Union app offers fans complete access to tickets, schedules, rosters, live match coverage, and breaking news. Supporters can buy, manage, and scan their tickets through the app via their Union Account Manager while also utilizing multimedia content-including behind-the-scenes video, exclusive interviews, and live radio feeds-ensuring fans never miss a moment.

In a first for Union fans, the app also features UnionBot, an AI-powered virtual assistant, built in collaboration with Theta Network. The chatbot provides instant answers to questions about tickets, schedules, player stats, stadium amenities, and even gameday dining options inside Subaru Park. UnionBot is designed to complement the live matchday experience while providing 24/7 support. Whether fans want to check the next kickoff time, transfer tickets, or find the nearest Chickie's & Pete's stand, UnionBot ensures that information is always a message away.

"It's an honor for Theta to be powering Philadelphia Union's inaugural app," said Mitch Liu, CEO and co-founder of Theta Labs. "This represents something bigger than just a sports AI agent - we're showing how AI and blockchain can create genuinely useful experiences when it's trained on the specific knowledge that matters to people. UnionBot understands Union history, Subaru Park logistics, and MLS intricacies because we built it that way. This is the future of AI applications in sports - not replacing human connections but enhancing them by making information instantly accessible. We're excited to put Philadelphia Union at the forefront of that."

"It's an honor to launch the new official Philadelphia Union mobile app in time for the MLS Playoffs, giving fans an all-new way to follow their favorite club during one of the most exciting times of the season," said Priya Narasimhan, CEO & Founder of YinzCam."With live scores and match updates right on the lockscreen through our Live Activities feature, in-app breaking news, push notifications, player insights, videos, and match highlights, as well as the ability to create accounts with our single sign-on for a more personalized experience, Union fans will now have everything they need to stay connected to the club through a single, unified digital platform. What makes this launch even more distinctive is the addition of exclusive access to pages designed specifically for Union Academy players and coaches, further deepening the connection across every level of the organization. This launch is just the beginning, and we're excited to continue innovating alongside the Union to deliver even deeper levels of fan connection and personalization."

Fans are encouraged to download the official Philadelphia Union App today by searching Philadelphia Union in the App Store or Google Play Store. The app will serve as a central hub for everything Union, from breaking news and exclusive video content to match schedules, rosters, stats, and merchandise.

