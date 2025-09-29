Charlotte FC 2025 Transfer Window Transactions

Published on September 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







The MLS summer transfer window is a four-week period, that allows teams to bring in new talent to their rosters prior to the roster freeze just ahead of MLS Playoffs.

In MLS, teams must buy and sell just as much. For Charlotte, General Manager Zoran Krneta is big on the development of players and a growth mindset. CLTFC want to bring in talented and experienced leaders, along with young talents who have a desire to develop at the highest level, alongside a deep and experienced squad.

Charlotte FC were busy on the back end during the spring transfer window with 12 different player transactions. Charlotte's transactions indicate a clear focus on bringing in players that complement each other, looking at how they'll improve the team, not just creating the best XI.

A Familiar Face

Loan Extended:

Pep Biel

As Charlotte FC looked to build on their promising season, continuity became a priority. Charlotte FC's first move in the summer transfer window was extending the loan of midfielder Pep Biel, a familiar face whose experience has been instrumental in the club's recent success.

With Biel's desire to finish the year strong, ensuring his presence was a no-brainer for the Club. The Spaniard has been a cornerstone of Charlotte's midfield, and his extension signaled the club's intent to maintain momentum heading into the final stretch.

Defensive Depth - A Must Have

Charlotte FC started the 2025 season on absolute fire, beaming to first place in the league, until they suddenly weren't. The team got plagued with injury, especially among the fullbacks. The squad was struggling with depth and experience off the bench, causing them to take quite the tumble in standings. Thats when the summer transfer window and some very experienced talent comes in.

In:

Harry Toffolo

Charlotte's first signing of the secondary transfer window was English defender Harry Toffolo. Toffolo was acquired as a free agent, following the end of his contract at Premier League side, Nottingham Forrest, where he made 57 appearances across all competitions. The defender's attacking mindset is backed by his career already, having amassed 17 goals and 45 assists.

Toffolo brings back depth to the fullback position. With quite the premier league pedigree, and a strong attacking minded playing style, the Englishman marks the first addition to the squad.

Out:

Souleyman Doumbia

Souleyman Doumbia had been acquired on a year-long loan from Standard Liège in March. Doumbia hit the injury list three times in the span of 11 matches, leaving Charlotte yet again, without depth in the fullback position.

Charlotte FC therefore exercised a 2025 buyout on the remainder of Souleyman Doumbia's loan. The buyout gave Charlotte FC the free roster space to bring in Harry Toffolo.

Sold & brought back on loan for remainder of 2025:

Adilson Malanda

Charlotte FC acted strategically in their transaction involving French defender, Adilson Malanda. Malanda was transferred to Middlesbrough F.C. for an undisclosed fee, with the agreement that Middlesbrough will loan Malanda back to The Crown for the remainder of the 2025 MLS season.

Malanda's development has been steady and impressive, catching the eyes of teams all over. At 23, Malanda remains one of the most dependable defenders in MLS. He is the only outfield player in the league to start all 29 matches in 2025, playing every minute and helping Charlotte secure nine clean sheets. His 107 appearances for The Crown include 29 shutouts across all competitions. In 2024, he set career highs in appearances and minutes while anchoring one of the league's top defenses. He also contributed offensively, scoring in back-to-back season openers, which is a first for an MLS defender. His return on loan is a calculated move to maintain defensive stability and support Charlotte's push into the postseason.

The Player Pathway in Action

Charlotte FC's commitment to player development is a foundational strategy. From the Legacy program to first-team debuts and beyond, the club's pathway is designed to support young talents every stage of their journey. Whether its homegrown talent earning their first minutes or draft picks breaking into the professional ranks, the emphasis on growth and opportunity has been central to the sporting department's vision.

Out:

Patrick Agyemang

Patrick Agyemang's journey is a textbook example of Charlotte FC's player development model in action. Drafted 12th overall in 2023, Agyemang excelled, quickly making his mark with Crown Legacy FC. Agyemang scored 10 goals in just 11 matches with Crown Legacy FC. His rapid rise earned him a first-team contract, and over two-and-a-half seasons, he became one of the club's most impactful players.

The 24-year-old departed to English Championship side Derby County as Charlotte's second all-time leading scorer and as the USMNT's top scorer in 2025. His departure and club record-breaking transfer fee are clear proof of both his ambition and the club's developmental success.

In:

Archie Goodwin

Charlotte acquired Australian striker Archie Goodwin from Adelaide United, signing him to a three-and-a-half-year contract through 2028. The 20-year-old boasts quite the attacking statistics already in his career, scored 13 goals in 26 games for Adelaide United in Australia's top division. He bagged three braces during his joint Golden boot season to help Adelaide to a sixth-place finish.

Goodwin brings sharp awareness in the box and a relentless drive to attack space. The club opted for a signing that adds healthy competition and pushes both players to elevate their game. Archie's arrival is about development, building depth and driving performance.

Fans can expect to see goals from this signing. Goodwin has a desire to get in and behind opponents' back lines especially showcasing his speed and technical ability.

Out:

Iuri Tavares

Iuri Tavares joined Croatian First Division side NK Varaždin on a permanent transfer. Tavares joined Crown Legacy FC as the club's first permanent signing and quickly proved his potential, leading the team in goals during its inaugural season. His rise earned him a first-team contract and 32 appearances across all competitions in 2024. His departure is a natural next step making a move in search of consistent playing time, as well as a clear reflection of the club's commitment to developing talent and preparing players for the next stage in their careers.

Out:

João Pedro

João Pedro's permanent move to Radomiak Radom marks the next step in a promising career shaped by the Club's player pathway. After joining Crown Legacy FC and earning a first-team contract in 2024, the Brazilian defender made seven appearances before heading to Portugal with Rio Ave FC earlier this year. Now, at 22, Pedro continues his development in Poland.

Promoted:

Baye Coulibaly

The departure of Patrick Agyemang opened space on the roster for midfielder Baye Coulibaly to step into a U-22 Initiative slot. The 19-year-old joined the Club during the offseason and immediately impressed with Crown Legacy.

Since joining the club in December 2024, the Malian midfielder has featured in 20 matches for Crown Legacy, ranking second in minutes played (1,646) and recording an assist against Orlando City B. Coulibaly has also been a standout with Mali's U-17 squad at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Young, talented, and hungry, his promotion reflects the club's commitment to developing from within and creating meaningful opportunities for emerging players.

In:

Rodolfo Aloko

Forward Rodolfo Aloko has joined the organization from Croatian club NK Kustošija Zagreb on a contract with Crown Legacy FC. Aloko's contract will go through 2029, with an option for 2030. The Beninese forward will stay with Kustošija on loan through 2025 before coming to Charlotte in January for preseason.

His professional debut in Croatia's second division and rapid impact underscore the club's belief in identifying and developing promising players early.

Loan Out:

Jahlane Forbes

Charlotte FC loaned defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC for the remainder of the 2025 season. For Forbes, consistent playing time at NCFC offers the ideal platform to sharpen his game and accelerate progress.

Forbes' loan to North Carolina FC in the USL Championship is strategic in his development, giving him valuable minutes in a high-level environment.

Building Depth

In:

Drake Callender

Charlotte FC strengthened its goalkeeper unit during the transfer window by acquiring Drake Callender from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $750,000 in General Allocation Money, split over two years. A proven MLS performer, Callender arrives with a resume that includes being a 2022 Goalkeeper of the Year finalist, 2023 Leagues Cup Best Goalkeeper, and a key figure in Inter Miami's 2024 Supporters' Shield-winning campaign. He immediately enters the competition for the starting role alongside Kristijan Kahlina, adding depth, experience, and high-level pedigree to the position.

Out:

George Marks

Charlotte FC waived goalkeeper George Marks during the summer transfer window, parting ways with a player who has been with the club since its inaugural season. Selected in the third round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Marks played a key role in shaping the early foundation of the squad and was a respected presence both on the field and in the community. His departure reflects the club's ongoing efforts to evolve its roster while honoring the contributions of its original members.







