Where to Watch SDFC: U-20 World Cup Matches
Published on September 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
The 2025 FIFA Under-20s World Cup has arrived in Chile! The tournament consists of 24 national teams from six confederations, including the United States and its being held across four cities in Chile.
San Diego FC was the only Club to have three players called up to represent the U.S. U-20's ahead of the World Cup. SDFC's goalkeeper Duran Ferree, defender Luca Bombino, and midfielder Pedro Soma received the call.
Here's everything you need to know on where to tune in:
The U.S. U-20s are part of Group E, along with France, New Caledonia, and South Africa. The first match for the U.S. kicks off on Monday.
USA U-20 vs New Caledonia U-20, Monday, September 29th, at 4 PM PST
USA U-20 vs. France U-20, Thursday, October 2nd, at 1 PM PST
South Africa U-20 vs. USA U-20, Sunday, October 5th, at 1 PM PST
All matches will be streamed on Fox Sports. The first two matches can be streamed on Fox Sports 1 and Universo. The final match against South Africa can be streamed on Fox Sports 2 and Telemundo.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 29, 2025
- LAFC Weekly - Los Angeles FC
- Ruiz Undergoes Surgery - Inter Miami CF
- Where to Watch SDFC: U-20 World Cup Matches - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Forward Joseph Paintsil Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchdays 36 and 37 - LA Galaxy
- 2025 Big Ten Women's Soccer Tournament Matches Slated for Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Defender Andrew Gutman Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 37 - Chicago Fire FC
- Earthquakes Forward Josef Martínez Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Real Salt Lake Linchpin and Paraguayan International Braian Ojeda Recognized with MLS Matchday 37 "Team of the Matchday" Best XI Selection - Real Salt Lake
- UPDATED: FC Dallas Opens Applications for 2026 Homegrown Partner Program Supported by Gallagher - FC Dallas
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC 2025 Transfer Window Transactions - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Announces 2025 Club Award Winners - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Winger Sangbin Jeong Called up to South Korea National Team for October Friendlies - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati See Victory Fall Away in Final Moments, Settle for Draw in 1-1 Heartbreaker with Orlando City SC - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Philadelphia Union Launch Official Mobile App - Philadelphia Union
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- Where to Watch SDFC: U-20 World Cup Matches
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to San Jose Earthquakes in MLS Regular Season Finale at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Fan Appreciation Night
- San Diego FC Hosts Grand Opening of Right to Dream Academy
- San Diego FC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Fan Appreciation Night