Where to Watch SDFC: U-20 World Cup Matches

Published on September 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







The 2025 FIFA Under-20s World Cup has arrived in Chile! The tournament consists of 24 national teams from six confederations, including the United States and its being held across four cities in Chile.

San Diego FC was the only Club to have three players called up to represent the U.S. U-20's ahead of the World Cup. SDFC's goalkeeper Duran Ferree, defender Luca Bombino, and midfielder Pedro Soma received the call.

Here's everything you need to know on where to tune in:

The U.S. U-20s are part of Group E, along with France, New Caledonia, and South Africa. The first match for the U.S. kicks off on Monday.

USA U-20 vs New Caledonia U-20, Monday, September 29th, at 4 PM PST

USA U-20 vs. France U-20, Thursday, October 2nd, at 1 PM PST

South Africa U-20 vs. USA U-20, Sunday, October 5th, at 1 PM PST

All matches will be streamed on Fox Sports. The first two matches can be streamed on Fox Sports 1 and Universo. The final match against South Africa can be streamed on Fox Sports 2 and Telemundo.







