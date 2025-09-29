Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

CHICAGO FIRE FC TRAVELS TO FLORIDA FOR RESCHEDULED GAME AGAINST INTER MIAMI CF BEFORE FACING TORONTO FC AT SOLDIER FIELD

Chicago Fire FC will have a busy week, traveling to South Florida to face Inter Miami CF in a rescheduled game on Tuesday, Sept. 30 before returning to the lakefront for a matchup against Toronto FC on Saturday, Oct. 4.

The Fire took a big step toward their first postseason appearance since 2017 with a 2-0 win against Columbus Crew last Saturday night at Soldier Field. In his career-high 31st appearance of the season, defender Andrew Gutman opened the scoring with a line drive from the left wing that stunned the Columbus back line. Chicago had a pair of looks disallowed for a goal, but forward Hugo Cuypers left little doubt on his 17th goal of the season to double the lead. Goalkeeper Chris Brady and the Fire backline limited the Crew to seven shots to post their second shutout in as many matches in Chicago's 14th win of the season.

In a match rescheduled due to their participation in the 2025 Leagues Cup final, the Herons will welcome the Fire to Chase Stadium coming off a 1-1 road draw at Toronto FC. Miami took a 1-0 lead one minute into first-half stoppage time courtesy of midfielder Tadeo Allende. But midfielder Djordje Mihailović got one back 15 minutes into the second half to even the score in Toronto's seventh consecutive draw, six of them by the same score of 1-1.

Chicago's midweek matchup against Miami in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The Men in Red will then return home to the lakefront one last time in the regular season to face the Reds on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Both matches will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and will be transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (14-11-6, 48 points) vs. Inter Miami CF (16-6-8, 56 points)

Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025

Chase Stadium - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. MIA: (4-3-2)

Last Game vs. MIA: April 13, 2025 (0-0 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at MIA: July 20, 2024 (1-2 L) - Chase Stadium - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (Match Recap)

CHICAGO FIRE FC (14-11-6, 48 points) vs. Toronto FC (5-13-13, 28 points)

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Soldier Field - Chicago

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. TOR: (13-14-13)

Last Game vs. TOR: Sept. 28, 2024 (1-1 D) - SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Ill. (Match Recap)

Last Game at TOR: March 15, 2025 (2-1 W) - BMO Field - Toronto (Match Recap)

BY THE NUMBERS

0 - Besides holding the Crew without a goal Saturday night for the first time since Sept. 3, 2022 - and for the second time in as many matches - Chicago also did not surrender a single shot in the first half. The last time the Fire held a team without a shot in one half was, coincidentally, one week prior to their last clean sheet against Columbus: in the second half of an Aug. 27, 2022 match against CF Montréal at Soldier Field.

4 - André Franco recorded his fourth assist in the last four matches on Hugo Cuypers' second half goal against Columbus. Midfielder Philip Zinckernagel has had two similar stretches in 2025 en route to a 13-assist season. But the Portuguese midfielder has accomplished his feat only five matches into his tenure with Chicago, indicating how quickly he has adjusted to his teammates since his debut in Philadelphia on Aug. 23.

6 - With his 17th goal of the season and 27th all-time in regular season play for Chicago, forward Hugo Cuypers now stands alone in sixth place for most goals in Fire history. After completing the scoring in the 70th minute, Cuypers broke a three-way tie with Piotr Nowak and Marco Pappa for the sixth spot in the Fire's all-time scorer list. If the Belgian striker gets hot to the tune of five goals in the next three matches, he would reach the mark set by Josh Wolff in fifth place by the end of the 2025 regular season.







