Defender Andrew Gutman Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 37

Published on September 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC defender Andrew Gutman was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 37 following his performance in Chicago's 2-0 victory against the Columbus Crew on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Soldier Field. The Chicago Fire Academy graduate's inclusion marks the second consecutive week that a Fire player appears in a Team of the Matchday following Joel Waterman's appearance on the Matchday 35 list.

Gutman was named to his third Team of the Matchday starting honor of the season following his first game-winning goal with Chicago Fire FC on Saturday. In the 25th minute of the match, the Hinsdale, Ill. native struck a bender from the left wing that hit the far side of the goal for the 1-0 lead against Columbus. The goal would be enough to win the match, as Gutman and the backline posted the Fire's second shutout in as many games to earn the team's 14th win of the season.

The weekly honor is Gutman's third of 2025 after being named to the Team of the Matchday for Matchdays 4 and 14. In his last appearance on the list, the defender recorded one assist and drew a penalty call that clinched a 4-1 victory at Charlotte FC on May 17. He has now been mentioned on the list four times in two seasons with the Fire.

Here is what the MLS Team of the Matchday looks like for Matchday 37:

F: Dor Turgeman (NE), Son Heung-Min (LAFC), Joseph Paintsil (LA)

M: Indiana Vassilev (PHI), Nectarios Triantis (MIN), Braian Ojeda (RSL), Dante Sealy (MTL)

D: Andrew Gutman (CHI), Thiago Martins (NYC), Alex Freeman (ORL)

GK: Sean Johnson (TOR)

Coach: Pascal Jansen (NYC)

Bench: Pedro Gallese (ORL), Artem Smolyakov (LAFC), Andy Najar (NSH), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Diego Luna (RSL), Milan Iloski (PHI), Mikael Uhre (PHI), Petar Musa (DAL), Josef Martínez (SJ)

Chicago will next travel to South Florida for a midweek matchup against Inter Miami CF on Tuesday, Sept. 30, scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT in Ft. Lauderdale. The Men in Red will then return home to the lakefront one last time in the regular season to face Toronto FC on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Both matches will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and will be transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish). A replay of the matches will be available afterwards on Marquee Sports Network at a time yet to be determined.







