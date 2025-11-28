San Diego FC Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final

Published on November 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) returns to a sold-out Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday, Nov. 29, as the No. 1 seed hosts No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final, presented by Jameson. The single-elimination match kicks off at 6:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Saturday marks SDFC's fourth consecutive postseason sellout, with more than 32,500 fans expected and the first 25,000 receiving a commemorative SDFC rally towel courtesy of Jameson. The winner will advance to the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi.

How They Got Here

SDFC punched its ticket to the Western Conference Final following a dramatic 1-0 win over Minnesota United FC in Monday's Semifinal. A 72nd-minute strike from Designated Player Anders Dreyer proved decisive, while goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega, and defender Ian Pilcher, delivering multiple crucial saves to secure the Club's second-ever MLS postseason clean sheet.

The victory marked yet another historic milestone in San Diego's inaugural campaign. With the result, SDFC became just the second expansion team in MLS history to reach a Conference Final in its debut season. The Club now has 22 wins across all competitions and boasts a combined 20-8-4 record against Western Conference opposition in 2025.

Dreyer enters the Western Conference Final in exceptional form, having scored four goals in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with a total six goal contributions. Dreyer and midfielder Onni Valakari remain the only two players to appear in all 38 of San Diego's regular season and postseason matches.

Vancouver arrives in San Diego after outlasting LAFC in a dramatic penalty shootout (4-3) on Nov. 22, following a 2-2 draw through regulation and extra time. The Whitecaps, one of the West's most resilient sides, return to Snapdragon Stadium for the second time this season.

Season Series

Saturday's Western Conference Final will be the third meeting between San Diego and Vancouver in 2025.

June 25 - BC Place:  San Diego earned a 5-3 win, scoring five goals in one of its highest-output matches of the season.

July 19 - Snapdragon Stadium:  The teams drew 1-1, with San Diego holding the majority of possession but unable to break the deadlock late.

San Diego enters the Conference Final unbeaten against Vancouver this season, with a 1-0-1 record across the two regular-season meetings.

What's at Stake

A ticket to the  2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi is on the line Saturday night. For SDFC, history continues to unfold: an expansion side aiming to cap a record-setting inaugural campaign with a conference title in front of another capacity crowd.

With Dreyer in postseason form, a defensive unit that has allowed just one goal across two playoff rounds, and Snapdragon Stadium again at full voice, the stage is set for one of the most anticipated matches yet in San Diego FC's young history.

Electric Atmosphere Expected

Fans are encouraged to  arrive early  to be part of an unforgettable playoff atmosphere. Parking lots open at  2:00 p.m. PT, stadium gates open at  4:00 p.m. PT, and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by  5:45 p.m. PT  for a special pre-match show.

The first 25,000 fans  in attendance will receive a  commemorative SDFC rally towel, courtesy of Jameson. Saturday's match will be a  BLUE OUT, as fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Azul gear and  Show Up for San Diego.

Getting to the Match

Pre-purchase parking HERE in advance to ensure a smooth arrival experience.

Use public transit:  The MTS Trolley Green Line provides direct access to Snapdragon Stadium.

Rideshare:  Drop-off and pick-up zones are located near the venue.

Review Matchday Policies  at  SanDiegoFC.com/matchday.

Exclusive Playoff Merchandise

The  SDFC Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff collection  is available now at Eighteen Threads. Fans can secure official playoff gear  HERE  to show their support as SDFC continues its historic postseason run.

Looking Ahead

The winner of Saturday's match will advance to the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi. Fans interested in securing priority access for a potential MLS Cup hosted at Snapdragon Stadium can do so by becoming a 2026 Season Ticket Member. Fans can sign up by visiting  SanDiegoFC.com/Memberships. Memberships start at just $36 per match and include discounts on tickets, parking, merchandise, and food & beverage.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 28, 2025

San Diego FC Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final - San Diego FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.