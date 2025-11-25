St. Louis CITY SC Finalizes Roster Decisions Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on November 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC has finalized its offseason roster decisions, declining 2026 contract options for Seth Antwi, Jayden Reid and Joey Zalinsky.

"Coming in at this stage, my priority is to make decisions that put us in the best position to be competitive in 2026," said Sporting Director Corey Wray. "After conversations with Hack and the coaching staff, we believe these moves give us the flexibility we need as we continue ongoing conversations and build a roster that fits our vision. We want to thank Jay, Joey and Seth for their contributions and wish them the best in their careers."

The club remains active in discussions regarding potential returns for Henry Kessler, Conrad Wallem (SK Slavia Prague) and Devin Padelford (Minnesota United), as well as additional roster moves as preparations for 2026 continue.

CITY SC's current roster under contract for 2026 (24 players):

Goalkeepers (3): Roman Bürki, Christian Olivares, Ben Lundt

Defenders (7): Kyle Hiebert, Jaziel Orozco, Tomas Totland, Timo Baumgartl, Fallou Fall, Josh Yaro, Jake Girdwood-Reich (on loan)

Midfielders (8): Marcel Hartel, Tomáš Ostrák, Eduard Löwen, Célio Pompeu, Mykhi Joyner, Chris Durkin, Tyson Pearce, Miguel Perez

Forwards (6): João Klauss, Cedric Teuchert, Brendan McSorley, Sangbin Jeong, Simon Becher, Caden Glover







