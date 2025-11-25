New England Revolution Announce Year-End Roster Moves

Published on November 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution today announced the club's year-end roster decisions following the conclusion of the 2025 MLS season. With one option exercised and 24 additional players already under contract for 2026, New England's roster currently stands at 25 players ahead of the team's first season under new Head Coach Marko Mitrović.

New England exercised the option of defender Keegan Hughes and declined the option of defender Wyatt Omsberg, who will be retiring from professional soccer. The club remains in negotiations with defender Brandon Bye, who is out of contract and set to become a free agent when the window opens on December 10. In addition, forward Ignatius Ganago's loan from FC Nantes will expire at the end of the year.

New England Revolution: 2026 MLS Roster

(As of Nov. 25, 2025)

Goalkeepers (3): Alex Bono, Donovan Parisian, Matt Turner

Defenders (10): Tanner Beason, Brayan Ceballos, Andrew Farrell, Ilay Feingold, Mamadou Fofana, Keegan Hughes, Damario McIntosh, Peyton Miller, Will Sands, Santiago Suarez

Midfielders (7): Carles Gil, Eric Klein, Allan Oyirwoth, Jack Panayotou, Matt Polster, Jackson Yueill, Alhassan Yusuf

Forwards/Wingers (5): Leonardo Campana, Tomas Chancalay, Malcolm Fry, Luca Langoni, Dor Turgeman

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution exercise the contract option of defender Keegan Hughes, and decline the contract option of defender Wyatt Omsberg on Nov. 25, 2025.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.