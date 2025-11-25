MLS Announces Game Times for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern and Western Conference Finals schedule and broadcast details.

New York City FC advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the third time in their history by upsetting the Philadelphia Union in a tense 1-0 victory at Subaru Park. New York City FC will travel to Chase Stadium on Saturday, November 29 at 6 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass and Apple TV) to take on Inter Miami CF as they hope to replicate the magic from their 2021 MLS Cup-winning run. Inter Miami CF will host the match after defeating FC Cincinnati 4-0 in a dominant display to reach the Conference Final for the first time in club history.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC needed penalty kicks to defeat LAFC in an all-time Audi MLS Cup Playoffs encounter as they reached their first-ever Western Conference Final. San Diego FC continued their excellent 2025 season by defeating Minnesota United FC 1-0 to become the second expansion side in MLS history to reach a conference final in their debut season. San Diego will host the Western Conference Final at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 29 (MLS Season Pass and Apple TV).

Conference Finals

Saturday, November 29

Eastern Conference Final - No. 3 Inter Miami CF vs. No. 5 New York City FC

6:00 p.m. ET broadcast / 6:15 p.m. ET kickoff

(Chase Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Western Conference Final - No. 1 San Diego FC vs. No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC

9:00 p.m. ET broadcast / 9:15 p.m. ET kickoff

(Snapdragon Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

The Conference Finals, and MLS Cup presented by Audi are single-elimination matches. If the score is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in penalty kicks to determine the winner.

HOW TO WATCH:

MLS Season Pass and Apple TV will broadcast every match of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $9.99 for the remainder of the season. For more information and to subscribe to MLS Season Pass visit: tv.apple.com.

To provide extensive coverage, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap-Up in English and MLS La Previa and El Resumen in Spanish, will feature special edition 30-minute pre- and post-game shows providing in-depth analysis and highlights for each game.

In addition to matches on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, select playoff games will also be available through FOX Sports in the U.S. (FS1 and FOX Deportes) and on TSN and RDS in Canada.

MLS Cup presented by Audi will take place Saturday, December 6 (2:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS).

For more information about the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Results

Wildcard Matches

Wednesday, October 22

No. 8 Chicago Fire FC 3-1 No. 9 Orlando City SC

No. 8 Portland Timbers 3-1 No. 9 Real Salt Lake Round One Best-of-3 Series

Friday, October 24 - Sunday, November 9

No. 1 Philadelphia Union vs. No. 8 Chicago Fire FC; Philadelphia Union advance

Game 1: Philadelphia Union 2-2 Chicago Fire FC(Philadelphia Union won 4-2 on penalty kicks)

Game 2: Philadelphia Union 3-0 Chicago Fire FCNo. 2 FC Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Columbus Crew; FC Cincinnati advance

Game 1: FC Cincinnati 1-0 Columbus Crew

Game 2: Columbus Crew 4-0 FC Cincinnati

Game 3: FC Cincinnati 2-1 Columbus CrewNo. 3 Inter Miami CF vs. No. 6 Nashville SC; Inter Miami CF advance

Game 1: Inter Miami CF 3-1 Nashville SC

Game 2: Nashville SC 2-1 Inter Miami CF

Game 3: Inter Miami CF 4-0 Nashville SCNo. 4 Charlotte FC vs. No. 5 New York City FC; New York City FC advance

Game 1: New York City FC 1-0 Charlotte FC

Game 2: Charlotte FC 0-0 New York City FC(Charlotte FC won 7-6 on penalty kicks)

Game 3: New York City FC 3-1 Charlotte FCNo. 1 San Diego FC vs. No. 8 Portland Timbers; San Diego FC advance

Game 1: San Diego FC 2-1 Portland Timbers

Game 2: Portland Timbers 2-2 San Diego FC(Portland Timbers won 3-2 on penalty kicks)

Game 3: San Diego FC 4-0 Portland TimbersNo. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. No. 7 FC Dallas; Vancouver Whitecaps FC advance

Game 1: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-0 FC Dallas

Game 2: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-1 FC Dallas(Vancouver Whitecaps FC won 4-2 on penalty kicks)

No. 3 LAFC vs. No. 6 Austin FC; LAFC advance

Game 1: LAFC 2-1 Austin FC

Game 2: LAFC 4-1 Austin FCNo. 4 Minnesota United FC vs. No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC; Minnesota United FC advance

Game 1: Minnesota United FC 0-0 Seattle Sounders FC(Minnesota United won 3-2 on penalty kicks)

Game 2: Seattle Sounders FC 4-2 Minnesota United FC

Game 3: Minnesota United FC 3-3 Seattle Sounders FC(Minnesota United FC won 7-6 on penalty kicks)

Conference Semifinals

Saturday, November 22

No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-2 No. 3 LAFC (Vancouver Whitecaps FC won 4-3 in penalty kicks)

Sunday, November 23

No. 3 Inter Miami CF 4-0 No. 2 FC Cincinnati

No. 5 New York City FC 1-0 No. 1 Philadelphia UnionMonday, November 24

No. 1 San Diego FC 1-0 No. 4 Minnesota United FC

2025 MLS Cup Presented by Audi

Saturday, December 6

2:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS







Major League Soccer Stories from November 25, 2025

