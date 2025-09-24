Maarten Paes Receives Indonesia National Team Call-Up

Published on September 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been called up to Indonesia's men's national team for fourth-round World Cup qualifying matches against Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Indonesia will face Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 12:15 p.m. CT at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Garuda will then play Iraq on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 2:30 p.m. CT at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

FC Dallas captain Maarten Paes has appeared in 23 matches this year, recording 69 saves and three shutouts. He has started 114 games, tying Matt Jordan for the most starts by a goalkeeper in club history. Paes ranks 22nd in MLS in saves and sixth in opponents' crosses punched away with 12.

Paes made his international debut with Indonesia during the September 2024 FIFA window, helping Garuda earn two points in Saudi Arabia and at home against Australia. He has eight international appearances and earned his first win on Nov. 19, 2024, against Saudi Arabia.

Born in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Paes previously represented the Netherlands in youth national teams. He became an Indonesian citizen in April 2024 through his late grandmother, Nel Appels-van Heyst, who was born in the country. FIFA approved his one-time switch in August 2024.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 24, 2025

Maarten Paes Receives Indonesia National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.