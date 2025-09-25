It's Miami Time: Ticketing Details for 2025 Playoff Run Presented by Royal Caribbean

Published on September 24, 2025

After Wednesday's 0-4 win against NYCFC, Inter Miami has secured its spot in the playoffs for the third consecutive time

The Club will host an opponent that is yet to be determined in the Round One Best-of-Three Series, set to be played from Friday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 9. The series will see the higher seed host the first game and the lower seed host the second game. Should each team win one game each, the third and final game will be played at the home of the highest seed.

Below is the ticketing information for Season Ticket Members and the general public to see Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium as we prepare for the 2025 MLS Playoffs presented by Royal Caribbean!

2025 Season Ticket Members:

You'll receive an email with special presale access before the public, which starts on Oct. 9 at a time to be specified later. More information will be shared via email in the coming weeks

Please Note: For Season Ticket Members who did not opt out of the MLS Cup Playoffs tickets, your seats and tickets are already secured with payment. Information about the opt-out window will be shared via email.

2025 and 2026 Season Ticket Members:

On top of getting a discounted rate as a 2025 Season Ticket Member, you can receive a special additional discount on your 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs tickets for extending your support as a Season Ticket Member into 2026 at Miami Freedom Park!

Are you a 2025 Season Ticket Member and haven't renewed for 2026? Don't miss out and click HERE!.

2026 New Season Ticket Members:

You will receive an email with your special ticket presale, which will begin on Oct. 9 at a time to be specified later.

Secure your season tickets for the historic opening year of Miami Freedom Park HERE!

Chase Cardholders:

You will receive an email with your special presale, which will begin on Oct. 9.

General Public:

Sign up to be the first to know about all the access to tickets for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs!







