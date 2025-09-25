Power Rankings: Charlotte Slips, But Still Towards the Top of Power Rankings

Published on September 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







A chance at history fell by the wayside for Charlotte FC at Yankee Stadium, with the 2-0 defeat to New York City FC ending the Club's winning streak at nine matches. The Crown still stand among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and have a chance, with wins in the final three matches, to accomplish their preseason goal of finishing in the top four.

The streak is now over, but most of the power ranking pundits still have The Crown towards the top of their rankings

MLS: #5

Previous ranking: 1

"Charlotte's winning streak ended at nine games after a 2-0 loss against NYCFC. Now that sole possession of the league record for consecutive wins is out of the picture, their focus shifts to retaining a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference."- J. Sam Jones

ESPN: #12

Previous ranking: 5

"Charlotte's dreams of winning a league-record 10 games in a row came crashing down after a 2-0 loss to NYCFC on Saturday."- Joseph Lowery

Sports Illustrated: #7

Previous ranking: 5

"All streaks eventually come to an end, and a 2-0 loss to a strong NYCFC team isn't the worst way to do it. Now, they look to their final three games of the season, with hopes of remaining in a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference." - Ben Steiner

For the first time since June, The Crown will look to bounce back after a loss in league play when they take on CF Montreal at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, September 27. Charlotte won the reverse fixture 1-0 earlier this season behind a goal from midfielder Pep Biel. With a top-four spot in their sights, three points will be a must for The Crown.

SEPT 27 // CHARLOTTE vs. MONTREAL

Charlotte FC take on CF Montréal at Bank of America Stadium on September 27 at 7:30 p.m. Join us for Por La Cultura Night as The Crown continue their push to the playoffs.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.