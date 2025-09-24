Evander, FC Cincinnati Both Believe There Is Still Another Level he Can Elevate to as Season Comes to an End

Evander came to Cincinnati in 2025 and has continued the spectacular play that earned him a Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist nomination in 2024, and is doing so at a regular clip for his new team. With 21 goals this season across all competitions, and 17 in MLS action, Evander is on the cusp of setting a new club record for goal scoring in both categories.

This Saturday, he continued his dominance.

In the 3-2 victory over LA Galaxy that gave FC Cincinnati its 10th road win of the season, Evander didn't need to be the one to put the ball in the back of the net to get the result. So often, it has been Evander's ball-striking ability on shots that has given FCC a lift, but on Saturday, it was all about his vision for the game that set him apart.

The Brazilian #10 dished out three assists in the victory, equalizing a club record for assists in a game and bringing his season total of helpers to 16 across all competitions and 13 in MLS action. Now at 30 goal contributions in MLS action alone, and 36 in 2025 for The Orange and Blue, he has had an undeniably great season for FCC in his first season and is just four goal contributions in MLS action away from tying his career best.

Platitudes for Evander have reigned down this season, another of which came after his three-assist performance landed him on the Team of the Matchday for the 11th time this season. But FC Cincinnati is, in some ways and in their own words, still trying to unlock his fullest potential at times. The talent and game changing ability is obvious, but even after the win over Galaxy where he played conductor in the symphony of success, FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said after that match that there are still yet even more ways for them to put the star midfielder in positions to succeed, and ways for him to better put himself in those positions as well.

"He can be even better, and that's scary," Noonan said in his press conference from Dignity Health Sports Park. "Our job, and my job as a coach, our job as a staff, Evander's teammates' job is to get him in the right positions to have an impact, because he does make a difference in so many ways. So tonight, you can see we got him into some really good spots...and his final product is just, it's elite."

"I thought once we were up a man, we were forcing too many plays," Noonan continued, highlighting where he saw that improvement coming from. "Whether it was to him, whether it was from him, and that's when the game, I think, just got too chaotic and in such an unnecessary way. So I have high demands and expectations for him, and I know he wanted to be out there till the end, but he can be even better."

The offense has been a point of emphasis for the team as they look to close the season strong. Part of the focus has been identifying both the aspects that work well and those that need improvement, and finding ways to optimize them. Evander is obviously at the core of what FCC does on offense, so the way he interacts with his teammates, and his teammates with him, is going to be part of the conversation.

"I think the focus has been on how we can play better...as a team and as individuals," Evander said after a recent victory. "I'm happy and I can continue to help this.

"I think the team is understanding more game style, and finding many good spots," Evander continuned. "It's been good to understand each other better, especially with the new guys coming and understand the way we play and also how organize the team."

The last month of training, during which FCC has attempted to identify these problems, has included a week off from matches and has been an opportunity for newcomers and incumbents to work together on their relationships on the field. The Orange and Blue have translated some of that work to the pitch, perhaps most notably when Kévin Denkey and Evander combo'd in the passing game to launch Brenner on net for the second goal in Saturday's game. But more so, Noonan highlighted how spacing and pace have factored into their work on the offensive side of the ball.

"In the last couple of weeks we have been struggling at home to score. So when we were looking at those games, what stood out was how we were moving the goal, and at times, just a lack of urgency and poor timing," Noonan explained. "You see on those goals, when we get the change of speed right, when we get guys attacking the right space, whether it's for themselves or whether it's to open up their teammate, then you see goals created like that. And so that's what I was pleased with, and that's where you want to be greedy and you want to see more of it, because they're capable. And not just of getting into these positions, but making the final play. And that's why we look for it, or are looking for it more consistently, with more purpose."

With three games to play and still everything on the table, the 2024 MLS MVP finalist (who earned that nomination with 15 goals and 19 assists for playoff-missing Portland last season) still could define his season and end-of-year awards race with a strong last three games. In all likelihood, if FC Cincinnati is able to earn itself the 2025 Supporters' Shield and/or a top seed in the Eastern Conference, Evander will be at the center of that and fuel a case for Most Valuable Player in his direction.

Another interesting element of this end of season is that this would be Evander's first chance at a full playoff series since joining MLS. In 2023, his first year, and one where he joined midway through, Portland missed the playoffs. In 2024, Portland lost in the wildcard game to Vancouver. 2025 with FC Cincinnati could be his first chance to not only play in the postseason for an extended period but also really put his name on the league marquee with a strong performance.

"I'm really, really happy," Evander said after the win over Nashville SC two weeks ago, where FCC secured its spot in the playoffs. "It's going to be my first playoffs since I joined the league. I'm just really excited to play with FC Cincinnati in the playoffs because, as I've said before, I think this season is going to be a season where we can achieve a lot of big things."

FC Cincinnati take on Orlando City SC this weekend in the penultimate home game of the 2025 regular season, and does so as the feature match of the week on Sunday Night Soccer on MLS Season Pass. The kick-off is set for Sunday, September 28, at 7 p.m., and FC Cincinnati will also be celebrating Noche Latina during that match.







