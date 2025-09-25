New York City FC Dominated by Inter Miami CF

Published on September 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC fell to a disappointing 4-0 defeat against Inter Miami CF on Wednesday night. The hosts created several good chances in the first half before Baltasar Rodríguez opened the scoring in the 43rd minute. City rallied after the break, but a Lionel Messi brace and a Luis Suárez penalty sealed the win for Miami.

Match Recap

New York City FC were in the World's Borough on Wednesday night as they hosted Inter Miami CF at Citi Field.

The hosts entered the clash on a three-game unbeaten streak, while Miami arrived on the back of consecutive victories.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made two changes to the side that overcame Charlotte FC last time out, with Raúl Gustavo and Alonso Martínez replaced by Aiden O'Neill and Agustín Ojeda.

A party atmosphere engulfed Citi Field, and both teams produced early chances. First, Mateo Silvetti attempted an overhead kick that narrowly missed the target, before Nicolás Fernández Mercau flashed a fierce effort just wide of the post.

Matt Freese was then called into action from a Miami corner. Maxi Falcón rose highest to meet it, but Freese snatched his header out of the air. Lionel Messi soon tried his luck from distance, only to see his shot deflected behind for another corner.

The game maintained a quick tempo, with Ojeda bursting down the right to deliver a dangerous cross that Miami scrambled behind. From the ensuing corner, Thiago Martins powered a header on target, but goalkeeper Óscar Ustari parried it away.

At the other end, a clipped pass from Messi almost released Jordi Alba, but Martins intervened at the last moment.

New York City were then handed a golden chance to take the lead before the half-hour mark, when Kevin O'Toole's brilliant pass sent Fernández through on goal. The playmaker twisted Falcón back and forth before his shot clipped the outside of the post.

That miss proved costly. Just before halftime, Miami took the lead through Baltasar Rodríguez, who latched onto Messi's pass and slotted calmly into the corner past Freese.

The second half began with Miami on the front foot. Luis Suárez registered his first attempt of the night after wriggling free on the edge of the area, but Freese was equal to it.

New York City battled to create opportunities, and on the hour mark Jansen introduced Martínez in place of the tireless Hannes Wolf. He then made further changes in the 73rd minute, with Jonny Shore and Julián Fernández replacing Martins and Ojeda.

Miami, however, struck a minute later through Messi. The 38-year-old timed his run perfectly, darting off the shoulder of his defender before delicately dinking the ball over Freese to double the advantage.

New York City responded with chances of their own. Andrés Perea rose well to meet a cross but directed his header off target, while O'Toole forced a strong save from Ustari.

Miami then extended their lead from the penalty spot after Justin Haak tripped Rodrigo De Paul inside the area. Suárez stepped up and converted confidently from 12 yards.

Messi completed the scoring in the 86th minute, netting his second of the night and Miami's fourth.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New york City FC is a meeting with Red Bulls in the Hudson River Derby on Saturday, September 27. Kickoffi s scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







