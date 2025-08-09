Real Salt Lake Acquires $100,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Cincinnati in Exchange for 2025 International Roster Slot

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has acquired $100,000 in this year's General Allocation Money (GAM) from FC Cincinnati, returning an International Roster Slot to the Ohio club previously acquired in late March.

Surging Real Salt Lake (9-11-4, 31 points, 8th West / 18th Shield) continues its very busy late-summer slate with Sunday's 4:00p MT Major League Soccer regular-season match in Harrison, New Jersey, at Sports Illustrated Stadium against the New York Red Bulls.

Sunday's contest is available via Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass, with Neil Sika and Lloyd Sam (ENG) on the call, as are Carlos Mauricio Ramirez and Max Cordaro (SPN). Iconic RSL voice David James and former MLS goalkeeper Jay Nolly will call the game for KSL Sports Radio (1160 AM / 97.5 FM), with Nelson Moran in his 21st season as RSL's Spanish radio home on both 102.3 KDUT FM / 106.3 FM KBMG.

Since mid-June, RSL is unbeaten in nine of 10 matches across all competitions, completing its third foray into the Leagues Cup tournament winners of six of 10 matches in June, July and August, capturing 22 of a possible 30 points and averaging 2.20 points-per-game to vault itself from 13th to 8th in the MLS Western Conference table, moving above the playoff line with 10 MLS reg. season games remaining.

This weekend's East Coast road trip is the first of two, as RSL next travels to face Charlotte FC on Sat., Aug. 16 at Bank of America Field at 5:30p MT, before returning home on Sat., Aug. 23 to host Minnesota United FC in a rematch of last year's MLS Cup Playoff First-Round series. Following these two trips East, RSL's late-season slate sees five of seven played at home prior to an Oct. 19 "Decision Day" season finale at St. Louis. Tickets are available at www.RSL.com/tickets.

TRANSACTION: On Friday, August 8, 2025, Real Salt Lake acquires $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from FC Cincinnati in exchange for the return of a 2025 MLS International Spot, previously acquired in March of this year.







