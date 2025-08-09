Timbers Suffer 2-0 Loss Against FC Dallas on the Road

August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - Playing their fifth match in a 16-day span, the Portland Timbers suffered a 2-0 loss on the road against FC Dallas on Saturday night. The team will return home to host FC Cincinnati on Saturday, August 16, at Providence Park.

Summer Schedule

Tonight's match marked Portland's fifth game in a 16-day period and eighth in the last month, including three Leagues Cup 2025 matches. The Timbers went 3-3-2 in that span, outscoring opponents 9-7. Four of Portland's last eight matches have been on the road, including this week's two-game road trip. The Timbers will play just three matches over the next month, hosting FC Cincinnati at Providence Park on August 16, while traveling for road matches against San Diego FC (Aug. 23) and Minnesota United FC (Aug. 30).

Goal-Scoring Plays

FCD - Petar Musa, 8th minute: Petar Musa challenged a long aerial ball in Portland's 18-yard box and slotted a shot into the back of the net.

FCD - Lalas Abubakar (Sebastian Lletget), 62nd minute: Sebastian Lletget delivered a Dallas corner kick to the near post, where Lalas Abubakar finished the play with a header goal.

Notes

The Timbers (10-8-7, 37pts) are in sixth place in the Western Conference.

Next Game

The Timbers return home to host Eastern Conference opponent FC Cincinnati at Providence Park on Saturday, August 16. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (10-8-7, 37pts) vs. FC Dallas (7-11-7, 28pts)

August 9, 2025 - Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0

FC Dallas 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

FCD: Musar, 8

FCD: Abubakar (Lletget), 62

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Paredes (caution), 24

FCD: Delgado (caution), 29

FCD: Farrington (caution), 73

Lineups:

POR: GK Crépeau, D Mosquera, D Surman (Fory, 46), D K. Miller, D Zuparic, D Smith (Lassiter, 46), M Paredes (Fernandez, 66), M Ayala, F Antony (Chara, 78), F Mora Š (Kelsy, 66), F Da Costa

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, D McGraw, D E. Miller, M Ortiz

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Da Costa, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Da Costa, 2); FOULS: 12 (Fory, Ayala, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 0

FCD: GK Collodi, D Urhoghide, D Abubakar, D Moore (Cappis, 80), D Ibeagha, M Delgado (Lletget, 60), M Ramiro Š, M Farrington (Deedson, 87), M Ferreira, M Kamungo, F Musa (Julio, 61)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Jackson, D Norris, D Torquato, M Ntsabeleng, F Sarver

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (four players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Abubakar, Musa, 1); FOULS: 8 (Delgado, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

Referee: Malik Badawi

Assistant Referees: Mike Nickerson, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Attendance: 11,004

