Timbers Suffer 2-0 Loss Against FC Dallas on the Road
August 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Playing their fifth match in a 16-day span, the Portland Timbers suffered a 2-0 loss on the road against FC Dallas on Saturday night. The team will return home to host FC Cincinnati on Saturday, August 16, at Providence Park.
Summer Schedule
Tonight's match marked Portland's fifth game in a 16-day period and eighth in the last month, including three Leagues Cup 2025 matches. The Timbers went 3-3-2 in that span, outscoring opponents 9-7. Four of Portland's last eight matches have been on the road, including this week's two-game road trip. The Timbers will play just three matches over the next month, hosting FC Cincinnati at Providence Park on August 16, while traveling for road matches against San Diego FC (Aug. 23) and Minnesota United FC (Aug. 30).
Goal-Scoring Plays
FCD - Petar Musa, 8th minute: Petar Musa challenged a long aerial ball in Portland's 18-yard box and slotted a shot into the back of the net.
FCD - Lalas Abubakar (Sebastian Lletget), 62nd minute: Sebastian Lletget delivered a Dallas corner kick to the near post, where Lalas Abubakar finished the play with a header goal.
Notes
The Timbers (10-8-7, 37pts) are in sixth place in the Western Conference.
Tonight's match marked Portland's fifth game in a 16-day period and eighth in the last month, including three Leagues Cup 2025 matches. The Timbers went 3-3-2 in that span, outscoring opponents 9-7. Portland will play just three matches over the next month, hosting FC Cincinnati at Providence Park on August 16, while traveling for road matches against San Diego FC (Aug. 23) and Minnesota United FC (Aug. 30). Tonight's result snapped Portland's five-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. The Timbers went 3-0-2 from July 19 through August 6, including three Leagues Cup 2025 matches. Antony made his first start since June 13 in tonight's match.
Next Game
The Timbers return home to host Eastern Conference opponent FC Cincinnati at Providence Park on Saturday, August 16. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers (10-8-7, 37pts) vs. FC Dallas (7-11-7, 28pts)
August 9, 2025 - Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 0 0 0
FC Dallas 1 1 2
Scoring Summary:
FCD: Musar, 8
FCD: Abubakar (Lletget), 62
Misconduct Summary:
POR: Paredes (caution), 24
FCD: Delgado (caution), 29
FCD: Farrington (caution), 73
Lineups:
POR: GK Crépeau, D Mosquera, D Surman (Fory, 46), D K. Miller, D Zuparic, D Smith (Lassiter, 46), M Paredes (Fernandez, 66), M Ayala, F Antony (Chara, 78), F Mora Š (Kelsy, 66), F Da Costa
Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, D McGraw, D E. Miller, M Ortiz
TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Da Costa, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Da Costa, 2); FOULS: 12 (Fory, Ayala, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 0
FCD: GK Collodi, D Urhoghide, D Abubakar, D Moore (Cappis, 80), D Ibeagha, M Delgado (Lletget, 60), M Ramiro Š, M Farrington (Deedson, 87), M Ferreira, M Kamungo, F Musa (Julio, 61)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Jackson, D Norris, D Torquato, M Ntsabeleng, F Sarver
TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (four players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Abubakar, Musa, 1); FOULS: 8 (Delgado, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3
Referee: Malik Badawi
Assistant Referees: Mike Nickerson, Diego Blas
Fourth Official: Fotis Bazakos
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
Attendance: 11,004
