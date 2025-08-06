Sounders FC Faces Club Tijuana Tonight to Conclude Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025
August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC concludes its Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One play against Liga MX side Club Tijuana on Wednesday, August 6 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, El Rey 1360 AM).
The Rave Green won their first two Phase One matches, thrashing Cruz Azul 7-0 on July 31 before defeating Santos Laguna 2-1 on August 3.
The two wins put Seattle in second place the Leagues Cup 2025 MLS table with six points (2-0-0) and a plus-eight goal differential. In Phase One, each club plays three matches against opponents from the opposite league, earning points in a league-specific table. The top four teams from each league advance to the Knockout Rounds.
Seattle advances to the Knockout Rounds with a win against Club Tijuana or a shootout win following a draw. The Rave Green can still advance in the tournament with a shootout loss or loss in regulation based on other Phase One results.
Club Tijuana sits in ninth place in the Leagues Cup Liga MX table with three points (1-1-0) and a minus-two goal differential.
This is the first time Sounders FC and Club Tijuana have played in a competitive match. The two sides met in a friendly in 2015 which ended in a 2-2 draw.
Following Wednesday's match, Seattle returns to MLS play with a road match at LA Galaxy on Sunday, August 10 at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Chris Wittyngham & Lori Lindsey
Talent (Spanish): Diego Pessolano & Daniel Brailovsky
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
